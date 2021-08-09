Chelsea Wine Bar Shiraz Kitchen Pays Homage to Iran’s Winemaking Legacy
Persia was undoubtedly one of the first countries to cultivate grapes for the purposes of making wine. And, as the story goes, Crusaders carried a grape from the city of Shiraz back to France in the 13th century, where it became known as Syrah (though genetic studies question this). In modern times, a similar grape called Shiraz has been cultivated worldwide, burnishing the idea that wine and Persia, now known as Iran, continue to be closely associated. Another reminder is a new Chelsea restaurant and wine bar, Shiraz Kitchen, named after the grape. Note that no wine has been legally produced in Iran since the 1979 revolution — though its wine industry flourishes in exile.ny.eater.com
