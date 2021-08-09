Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Chelsea Wine Bar Shiraz Kitchen Pays Homage to Iran’s Winemaking Legacy

By Robert Sietsema
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePersia was undoubtedly one of the first countries to cultivate grapes for the purposes of making wine. And, as the story goes, Crusaders carried a grape from the city of Shiraz back to France in the 13th century, where it became known as Syrah (though genetic studies question this). In modern times, a similar grape called Shiraz has been cultivated worldwide, burnishing the idea that wine and Persia, now known as Iran, continue to be closely associated. Another reminder is a new Chelsea restaurant and wine bar, Shiraz Kitchen, named after the grape. Note that no wine has been legally produced in Iran since the 1979 revolution — though its wine industry flourishes in exile.

ny.eater.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#White Wine#New Wine#Ice Wine#Ros Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Iranian#French#Italian#Brunello#Barolo Burgundy#Pinot Noir And Chardonnay#Persian#Barberries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: 2019 Sonoma-Cutrer Winemaker’s Release 40th Anniversary Chardonnay

Celebrating 40 years of operations, Sonoma-Cutrer has released a special edition of its Russian River Valley-grown chardonnay, complete with a wax-covered enclosure. The wine “represents a final collaboration between its founding and current winemakers.” There’s quite a story behind it, too:. In its four decades, Sonoma-Cutrer has consistently brought together...
Food & DrinksEater

One of London’s Best Wine Bars Has Just Opened a Very Serious Wine Shop

Last weekend, one of London’s outstanding wine bar and restaurant mini groups quietly opened what is likely to become in time one of the city’s most cherished wine shops. Co-founder Dan Keeling teased Shrine to the Vine on Instagram a fortnight ago, a shop which now sits across the road from the duo’s original restaurant on Lamb’s Conduit Street in Bloomsbury.
RestaurantsBay News 9

Rudy's reopens: Patrons flock to iconic Hell's Kitchen bar and grill

Rudy’s Bar and Grill, an iconic Manhattan watering hole, is back open after it had to close for the first time in a century amid the pandemic. “This is one of the classics," said Danny DePamphilis, the general manager of Rudy’s, while shaking up a whiskey sour behind the bar. "It's unbelievable. People are happy again."
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Winemaker Greg Brewer Tells Us Everything We Need To Know About Wine - Exclusive Interview

Okay, we know ... one person can't tell us everything there is to know about wine, and certainly not during the course of one pleasant Thursday afternoon chat. But hey, that's not what we said in the headline there, to be fair: the headline says winemaker and co-founder of Brewer-Clifton Wines Greg Brewer would share everything we need to know, we being the wine enthusiast, not the wine expert with the better part of three decades of experience in the business. How did Brewer manage to share so much wine wisdom in one chat?
Posted by
Secret NYC

Nearly Century-Old Dive Bar Rudy’s Reopens In Hell’s Kitchen

Free hot dogs and cheap drinks, oh how we’ve missed you!. Manhattanites were devastated when beloved Dive Bar in Midtown West closed its door in March of 2020, sadly along with many other venues. But on July 29th, Rudy’s took to Facebook to announce their highly anticipated return on August 1st.
RestaurantsEater

Old Montreal’s Newest Wine Bar Can’t Uncork Its Bottles Just Yet

A crisp new wine bar has descended on Old Montreal — only thing is libations still aren’t allowed on the table. Buvette Pastek quietly opened a couple weeks ago, serving breakfast, lunch, and weekend brunch, but is still waiting on its liquor permit to debut its dinner service in the low-key, wine-flowing manner co-owner Thomas Vernis has previously described.
RestaurantsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The World’s Oldest Bars and Restaurants (That Are Still Open)

The average lifespan of an independent restaurant in America is said to be somewhere between three and five years. Some last a lot longer than that, but longevity isn’t the same thing as eternal life.  Unfortunately, many venerable eating places, in this country and abroad, have given up the ghost in recent years, and especially […]
RestaurantsEater

A Japanese Soba Parlor Makes Its U.S. Debut. The Prized Noodles Are Worth the Waitlist.

One of Japan’s oldest soba parlors, Sarashina Horii, is now serving chilly piles of cold buckwheat noodles in Manhattan, a boon for a city that, against all logic, seems to prefer heartier bowls of tonkotsu or Bolognese in the dead of August. Soba, in shorter supply across the five boroughs, is more proper summertime food. Aficionados lift the beige noodles off a small bamboo mat, dip them in smoky tsuyu, and slurp. If frozen margaritas or piraguas are full-blown air conditioners for the digestive tract, soba channels the gentle breeze of a fan; you don’t seem to swallow them as much as you let the noodles glide down your throat. And unlike a richer pasta salad, soba doesn’t rely on fats like mayo or olive oil; think of the austere noodles as the carbohydrate equivalent of an iceberg wedge. It’s precisely the type of dish one might care to consume a few nights a week here at Horii.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Curtis Macken

The 5 Best Wine Bars in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA -- It is undeniable that New Orleans is a city of music and culture. There are so many reasons to visit New Orleans: the music, the food, the history, or even the ghosts. But one thing that is no less interesting and not to missed when visiting this city is its drinking culture.
RestaurantsEater

An Elegant Parisian-Style Wine Bar Pops Open in the Former Riddler Space in Hayes Valley

Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. The closure of the Riddler last summer stunned fans of boozy brunches accompanied by fine dining-level cuisine. But the Champagne is flowing once again in Hayes Valley: Linden & Laguna wine bar officially opens Wednesday, August 11, at 528 Laguna Street. From wine industry veteran Chris Nickolopoulos and featuring food from Pesha Perlsweig, Linden & Laguna serves 16 wines by the glass plus small plates of oysters, goat cheese-stuffed apricots, and caviar-clad clam dip and chips. As of Aug. 11, the design-heavy, Parisian-style space with seats for 24 inside and 20 outside throughout the sidewalk and parklet, is open Wednesday through Sunday evenings.
Maine StatePosted by
The Hungry Traveler

Visit a Unique Wine Bar in Maine

What does Vladimir Putin, George W. Bush, Condoleezza Rice, Bill Clinton, Colin Powell, and Billy Graham all have in common?. They have all visited the quaint little town of Kennebunkport, Maine. Of course, not just to sample Maine’s famous lobsters, which I’m sure they did, but it was to visit the summer home of the Bush family.
Drinksvinepair.com

Wine 101: Listener Episode

This episode of “Wine 101” is sponsored by E & J Gallo Winery. At Gallo, we exist to serve enjoyment in moments that matter. The hallmark of our company has always been an unwavering commitment to making quality wine and spirits. Whether it’s getting Barefoot and having a great time, making every day sparkle with La Marca Prosecco, or continuing our legacy with Louis Martini in Napa, we want to welcome new friends to wine and share in all of life’s moments.
RestaurantsEater

East Village Irish Pub Sells Over $1 Million in Soda Bread After Humans of New York Feature

New Yorkers show up for Mary O’s in the East Village. East Village pub Mary O’s has sold more than $1 million in Irish soda bread after owner Mary O’Halloran appeared in an Instagram post on Humans of New York. In the post, O’Halloran described her fight to keep the bar afloat this past year while caring for her six children, who were homeschooled from the bar and occasionally helped in the kitchen.
Drinksvinepair.com

Discover the Complexity of Italy’s Iconic Pinot Grigio With Albino Armani

Crisp, refreshing, and perfect for year-round dining –– there’s a reason why some say Pinot Grigio transformed the concept of Italian white wines in the world. A delicate grape of French origin, Pinot Grigio thrives in the Triveneto area, a trio of regions in northeastern Italy that encompass the Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, and Trentino.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

There's wine. Then there's natural wine. Then there's 'zero-zero' wine

Natural wine has long occupied the fringe of California’s mainstream wine industry. Winemakers observing this minimalist-intervention philosophy have positioned themselves as an alternative to the establishment, eschewing certain technologies and additives that are commonplace in modern winemaking. It’s won them a lot of fans — seemingly every new restaurant or bar that opens in the Bay Area these days bills itself as a natural wine specialist.
Restaurantswinespectator.com

Restaurant Spotlight: Blood & Sand

First-time Wine Spectator Restaurant Award winner Blood & Sand in St. Louis started as a wine-focused private club in 2011. Since opening to the general public in 2018, it’s become a full-service restaurant with one of the most diverse wine programs in the city. The once esoteric list has been refined into a more approachable selection that holds an Award of Excellence and spans regions such as California, Washington and Italy.
DrinksAspen Times

WineInk: Rockin’ in the Wine World

While that Jimi Hendrix song is not the name of one of the Cliff Lede Vineyards “Rock Blocks” it well could be. Perhaps it should be. “We are all about providing guests who come to Napa an unforgettable experience that includes not just our wines, but great food, music, architecture and art in a beautiful setting,” said Jason Lede, the winery’s hospitality manager and the founder’s son.

Comments / 0

Community Policy