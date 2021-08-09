Cancel
Fremont County, WY

Red Flag Warning issued for Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 13:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains; Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations; Sweetwater County, Rock Springs BLM, Flaming Gorge NRA; Upper Green River Basin, Rock Springs BLM RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT TUESDAY * IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zone....289. In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279. In West Central WY Fire Zone....278. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta. In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette. * WIND: Monday: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Tuesday: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: Monday: 12 to 14 percent. Tuesday: 7 to 10 percent.

