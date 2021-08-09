Cancel
Morgan County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Morgan, Scott by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Morgan; Scott A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Morgan and central Scott Counties through 400 PM EDT At 316 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southeast of Jamestown, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oneida, Huntsville, Helenwood, Sunbright, Rugby, Rugby State Park, Honey Creek State Park, Elgin, Robbins and Slick Rock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Morgan County, TN
Huntsville, TN
Oneida, TN
Elgin, TN
Scott County, TN
Jamestown, TN
Robbins, TN
