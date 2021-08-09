Police: Man shot, killed after argument escalates in Minneapolis

Police say one man was killed in a Monday morning argument that escalated to a shooting.

MPD said in a press release that officers responded to the 1600 block of West Broadway Avenue at 11:08 a.m. after getting ShotSpotter notifications and 911 reports that someone had been shot.

Police said the officers found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. He was not breathing and didn't have a pulse. Officers started CPR and paramedics took the man to the hospital in "grave condition." He died shortly after arriving.

According to MPD, police believe people were arguing before the shooting. One person drew a gun and shot the victim before fleeing.