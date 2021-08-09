Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Dry weather aids crews in Glenwood Canyon cleanup

Posted by 
9NEWS
9NEWS
 3 days ago

Good weather allowed crews to work without interruption on clearing mud and other debris from Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon over the weekend, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Crews spent the weekend hauling debris from both the east and west sides of the canyon.

CDOT said crews were able to remove 440 truck loads of debris on Saturday, Aug. 7 and Sunday, Aug. 8. Each truck load equals 13 tons of material.

CDOT has no estimate as to when it may be able to open the interstate to traffic after mudslides caused significant damage to the highway last weekend.

The remainder of the debris was cleared from the eastbound lanes at mile marker 124.3, which is an important area to assess in order to determine what is required to safely reopen I-70, according to CDOT.

Crews continued cleaning from Hanging Lake Tunnel to Bair Ranch, loading trucks with 110 loads on Sunday. Work will resume this week with crews cleaning drainages, drop drains and washing roadways.

The priority will be to continue to clean up all the slides from Hanging Lake Tunnel to Bair Ranch on the eastbound lanes, where there is still a lot of debris, CDOT said.

RELATED: 21 people rescued from Greyhound bus that tried to get around I-70 closure

On the west of Hanging Lake Tunnel, 94 loads were hauled on Sunday. Crews were able to completely uncover the remainder of the debris at the washed out area at mile marker 123.5 eastbound, so that the CDOT inspections and CDOT engineering teams can get a better assessment of the damage.

CDOT said this is one of the most critical areas for the engineering team to inspect the potential damage now that the debris is cleared in order for visual inspection to occur. That area measures approximately 120 feet wide on the north side/passing lane and narrows up to approximately 70 feet on the south side/driving lane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jtNhT_0bMTjcYK00

The recommended route around the I-70 closure while traveling west is:

  • Exit I-70 at Exit 205 (Silverthorne)
  • Go west on Colorado 9 toward Kremmling
  • Continue west on U.S. 40 and south on Colorado 13
  • Return to I-70 at Rifle (Exit 90)

When traveling east, reverse the path. The detour can add between 90 minutes and 2 hours to the trip, depending on traffic.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Comments / 0

9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glenwood Canyon#Amazon Fire Tv#Extreme Weather#Interstate 70#Cdot#Bair Ranch#Next#Broncos#App#Roku#Kusa#Apple Tv And Fire Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Glenwood Springs, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Gov. Jared Polis Requests $116 Million In Federal Aid To Repair I-70 In Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – After multiple mudslides and large debris flows, Gov. Jared Polis is seeking $116 million in federal aid to repair the severe damage to Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon — and explore alternate routes. (credit: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) “While Coloradans understand the magnitude of destruction, the disruption to people’s lives and livelihoods grows as the interstate remains closed,” Gov. Polis and Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew wrote to Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Acting Administrator Stephanie Pollack. The request noted that the ongoing closure also is having significant implications for interstate travel...
TrafficKDVR.com

Glenwood Canyon still on track to open Saturday, but delays are possible

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — The good news is lots of progress was made Thursday in preparing to reopen I-70 in Glenwood Canyon after rockslides shut it down. But a lot could still go wrong. The latest photos from the Colorado Department of Transportation show the repair progress being made...
PoliticsPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Glenwood Canyon to Open Up This Weekend

Following extreme mudslides, Colorado Governor Jared Polis has said that he is confident that Glenwood Canyon will be partially open by this Saturday, August 14th, 2021. The mudslides that closed the canyon were a result of heavy rainfall in the canyon on the areas that were previously burned by wildfires and because the vegetation hadn't had time to grow back, the areas affected were still mostly dirt, which resulted in mudslides.
Rifle, COGlenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Canyon closure fuels increased commerce in Rifle

Alternate routes aren’t the only things getting some extra use during the closure of Interstate 70. Rifle Recreation Program Manager Austin Rickstrew said the Rifle Metro Pool, a public facility that charges patrons $2 a pop for use of its showers, has recently offered a lot more showers to people temporarily trapped due to debris flow cleanup and repairs in Glenwood Canyon.
TrafficCraig Daily Press

Glenwood Canyon assessment sets course for limited I-70 reopening ‘in days, not weeks,’ after debris removal, basic repairs

An ongoing assessment of the damage to Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon lays the path for what needs to be accomplished before the roadway can be reopened. Also Tuesday, Colorado’s Congressional delegation and Gov. Jared Polis received word that $11.6 million in initial emergency assistance funds have been released by the Federal Highway Administration to expedite repairs in the canyon. The amount represents 10% of the total $116 million that was formally requested on Monday.
TrafficMontrose Daily Press

State receives $11.6 million for repairs to I-70 through Glenwood Canyon

The Federal Highway Administration will release $11.6 million, through its quick release process, to Colorado after Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado Department of Transportation Director Shoshana Lew made a formal request Monday, asking for $116 million in federal emergency funds to support the response to damage caused by mudslides and debris flow on Interstate 70 (I-70) in Glenwood Canyon.
PoliticsKDVR.com

Gov. Polis says Glenwood Canyon will not reopen today

Gov. Polis says Glenwood Canyon will not reopen today. Colorado Teachers Are Some Of The Lowest Paid Educators in the Nation. ‘Kids deserve extra caution’; crashes triple during school year in safety zones in Colorado. Gov. Polis says Glenwood Canyon will not reopen today. Timeline of reopening Glenwood Canyon expected...
Trafficdenvergazette.com

First federal funding approved for repairs to Glenwood Canyon

Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday that $11.6 million, 10% of what the state has estimated it will cost to fix Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon, is already on its way, one day after Polis submitted a letter to the Secretary of Transportation, requesting the funding. The Federal Highway Administration has...
PoliticsKDVR.com

Timeline of reopening Glenwood Canyon expected on Wednesday

Timeline of reopening Glenwood Canyon expected on Wednesday, Jim Hooley reports. Timeline of reopening Glenwood Canyon expected on Wednesday. Colorado Teachers Are Some Of The Lowest Paid Educators in the Nation. ‘Kids deserve extra caution’; crashes triple during school year in safety zones in Colorado. Gov. Polis says Glenwood Canyon...
Orem, UTKSLTV

Crews Respond To New Fire Near Dry Canyon In Orem

OREM, Utah — Fire crews have responded to a new start north of Dry Canyon in Utah County. Officials said the Curly Springs Fire was reported early Wednesday morning and had burned an estimated 2 acres. Crews are investigating its cause and some structures were threatened by the flames. Deputy...
TrafficKDVR.com

CDOT removes 5,720 tons of mudslide debris from I-70

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — Saturday and Sunday turned out to be extremely productive days for Colorado Department of Transportation workers as they continued to truck off the overwhelming amount of debris left behind by the burn scar-induced mudslides in Glenwood Canyon. The weather cooperated to allow crews cleaning Interstate...
TrafficWestword

Why CDOT Doesn't Know When Glenwood Canyon Will Reopen

The closure of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon has already dragged on for nearly two weeks, causing chaos along problematic alternative routes and enormous delays for both personal and commercial traffic. So when will the roadway be open again?. The short answer to that question from Elise Thatcher, Colorado Department...
TrafficDelta County Independent

I-70 Glenwood Canyon safety closure update

Good weather during the weekend allowed crews to work without interruption on clearing mud and other debris from I-70 in Glenwood Canyon. CDOT crews were able to make significant progress during the weekend of Saturday, Aug. 7, and Sunday, Aug. 8, hauling 440 loads over the two days. Each truck load equals 13 tons of material. There was not an official weather watch over the weekend from NOAA and there was no precipitation at the burn scar or in the canyon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy