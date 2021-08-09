Cancel
Guinea reports West Africa's first known Marburg virus death

By BOUBACAR DIALLO, Associated Press
WRAL
 3 days ago

CONAKRY, Guinea — Authorities in West Africa have confirmed the region's first known case of Marburg virus after at least one person in Guinea died of the hemorrhagic fever disease, the World Health Organization said Monday. Health officials said they were trying to track down everyone who may have come...

