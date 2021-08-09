Cancel
Washington, DC

$1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on ‘glide path for passage tomorrow morning,’ Schumer says

By Victor Reklaitis
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The end looks in sight for what has been a long road to Senate passage of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

Schumer responds to concerns from Manchin, Sinema by promising $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill will be fully paid for

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) believes Democrats will "come together" to finalize and ultimately pass their sweeping $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, despite concerns from key moderate Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). Schumer on Wednesday confidently told reporters that senators "are going to all come together to...
Congress & CourtsCNET

Senate approves $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill: Here's what it means for you

After weeks of back-and-forth negotiations, the Senate on Tuesday pushed forward two key pieces of legislation, first approving a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in the morning and then hours later adopting the blueprint for a $3.5 trillion budget. The proposed infrastructure legislation -- approved by the Senate on a 69-30 vote, with 19 Republicans voting in favor -- is the first piece of a one-two punch designed by President Joe Biden and bipartisan members of Congress to rebuild the nation's infrastructure and put the American people on better financial footing coming out of the pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Deseret News

Where did Mitt Romney, Mike Lee land on the bipartisan infrastructure bill vote?

The Senate easily passed the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill Tuesday with Utah’s two Republican senators voting on opposite sides as expected. The bipartisan plan to fix the nation’s crumbling roads and bridges now goes to the House, where Democratic leaders’ intend to tie it to a $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” bill through the budget reconciliation process later this year.
Congress & CourtsBirmingham Star

US Senate Approves $3.5 Trillion Budget Resolution

The U.S. Senate narrowly passed a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday providing the framework for spending on family services, health and environmental programs. The package includes many priorities of President Joe Biden and was supported only by senators from his Democratic Party in the 50 to 49 vote. Senate...
Congress & CourtsInternational Business Times

Kyrsten Sinema: Enigmatic US Senator Behind Infrastructure Bill

With her brightly colored wigs, striking clothes, Ironman feats and unusual life story, Kyrsten Sinema stands out in the staid US Senate. But it was the centrist Democrat's discretion that allowed her to garner bipartisan support for the huge infrastructure bill passed by the upper house on Tuesday. The $1.2...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
MarketWatch

Infrastructure bill looks set to pass Senate without changes sought by crypto advocates

A $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Tuesday appeared on track to pass the Senate without changes sought by the cryptocurrency industry's supporters, as a deal among key senators on an amendment didn't get support from the full chamber. On Monday afternoon, the senators announced a deal on the infrastructure bill's new tax-reporting requirement for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, saying they would push to pass their compromise amendment through a process known as unanimous consent that makes quick approvals possible, but the deal didn't win unanimous support in the Senate later Monday. "The prospects look slim" for achieving unanimous consent "as the Senate is scheduled to vote on the infrastructure bill at 11:00 a.m. today," said Height Capital Markets analyst Edwin Groshans in a note on Tuesday. The infrastructure bill then heads to the House of Representatives, where Groshans predicts that any attempt to amend the bill's crypto provision "will meet the same fate as the Senators' effort."
Congress & Courtswlrn.org

Here's What's In The Democrats' $3.5 Trillion Budget Blueprint

Senate Democrats have unveiled the text of a sweeping $3.5 trillion budget framework that includes plans for major investments in climate initiatives, the expansion of Medicare and the extension of the child tax credit. In a letter sent Monday morning, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told Democrats the goal...
Congress & CourtsAndover Townsman

The Senate is not broken

West Virginia is home to rolling hills, roaring rivers, and vast forests that make our state Almost Heaven. Those same treasures make for rough terrain and communities that lack access to broadband and upgraded infrastructure. Across the Mountain State, 1,545 bridges and more than 3,200 miles of highway are in poor condition. Thirty-two percent of trains and transit vehicles are beyond their useful lives. More than 258,000 West Virginians have no broadband access.

