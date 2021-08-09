Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belton, TX

Belton ISD to host two vaccination clinics with community partners

Posted by 
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CgVH6_0bMTjTYf00

Belton ISD is partnering with the Texas National Guard and the Bell County Public Health District to offer free vaccination clinics before the first day of school.

“Our hope is that offering community-wide vaccine clinics at our campuses will make it easier and more convenient for families to prioritize the steps they can take to support a healthy school year,” said Marylisa Fanning, director of Health Services in Belton ISD. “We are thankful to have community partners come alongside us to help make this possible.”

A walk-in clinic will be offered in partnership with the Texas National Guard from 3 pm to 7 pm on August 13 at Southwest Elementary.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those over the age of 12 for free. Parents or guardians must be present for those under the age of 18 who want to receive the vaccine.

The second dose will be scheduled on site after the first dose is received.

A second walk-in clinic will be offered in partnership with the Bell County Public Health District from 9 am to 3 pm on August 16 at South Belton Middle School.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine along with other immunizations students may need for the new school year. Parents or guardians must be present for those under the age of 18 who want to receive the vaccine.

The second dose will be scheduled on site after the first dose is received.

“We hope all community members, not just those connected to Belton ISD, will take advantage of this opportunity if it's helpful to them,” Fanning said. “As a reminder, Belton ISD does not require staff or students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but we’re happy to help make it available to those who want it.”

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

Comments / 0

25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bell County, TX
Bell County, TX
Health
Belton, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
Bell County, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Bell County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Belton, TX
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Belton, TX
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Health Clinics#Belton Isd#The Texas National Guard#Health Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy