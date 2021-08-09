BGPD searching for man accused of assaulting 8-year-old victim

EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on April 23, 2021.

Bowling Green police are seeking help from the public to find a man accused of assaulting a child.

Jeremy Wayne Mull is wanted on a charge of felonious assault in the alleged incident that involved an 8-year-old victim.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Bowling Green Police Division at 419-352-1131 and Wood County Crime Stoppers at 419-352-0077.

