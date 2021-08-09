Security camera footage sought from Boulder 2700 fire
The Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking for security footage near the Boulder 2700 fire taken on July 30 or July 31.
Anyone who has cameras facing Montana Highway 35 -- especially between mile marker 6 and 14 -- the Sheriff’s Office asks you to contact them.
If you have any footage of the area, you can contact Detective Erwin Lobdell at elobdell@lakemt.gov or by calling (406) 249-3015.
The Boulder 2700 fire -- which has destroyed several structures -- has burned 2,072 acres and is 31% contained.
