Charlotte, NC

Tous les Jours bakery and cafe headed to SouthPark

By Jennifer Thomas
Posted by 
Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tous les Jours has snapped up its first Charlotte location. The French-Asian-inspired bakery and cafe has signed a deal for 3,007 square feet in Piedmont Town Center in SouthPark. That space was formerly Terrace Cafe. Chulho Chang will own that franchise location. It aims to open by year end. “A...

