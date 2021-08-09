Tous les Jours bakery and cafe headed to SouthPark

The Board of Directors of TLC Engineering Solutions, Inc. (TLC) has recognized four new shareholders, as well as two Senior Associates and three Associates. The new shareholders include: Ted Hood, Managing Principal Nashville Operations, joined TLC in 2018 and has over 18 years of expertise in planning and integrating IT / communications systems, medical equipment, and low voltage infrastructure into the built environment. He currently leads Nashville’s full-service team, including MEP, Technology, Structural Engineering, Energy Consulting, and Commissioning. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and since then, he has managed the technology implementations on healthcare facilities ranging from small clinics to critical access facilities to million square feet replacement hospitals. Ted is excited to lead TLC’s full-service engineering team and will continue to grow TLC’s presence throughout the region. Chad Griffith, PE, CEM, GBE, LEED AP, Managing Principal Atlanta Operations; John R. Nott, PE, CEM, BEMP, CMVP, Principal; and Wally B. Ray, PE, CEM, LEED AP BD+C, Managing Principal for Charlotte Operations, joined TLC as shareholders in July of 2021 when Griffith Engineering Inc. (GEI) became part of TLC Engineering Solutions. Griffith is a licensed engineer in 27 states and a graduate of North Carolina State University. Griffith founded GEI 17 years ago and has successfully grown his team to a staff of over 25 that serve clients throughout the United States. Nott is a licensed Professional Engineer in Georgia and is both a Certified Energy Manager (CEM) and a Building Energy Modeling Professional (BEMP). He led GEI’s Energy Team and will be engaged in supporting and growing TLC’s energy projects with a focus on leading energy efficiency strategies. Ray served as GEI’s Managing Principal for its Charlotte Operations and will continue to serve in that position for TLC. He is a North Carolina native and a licensed professional engineer in six states. Ray will continue to build upon his proven success and grow TLC’s presence in the Carolinas. Ryan Parkins, PE, Senior Project Engineer, and Christine Trovato, Senior Financial Analyst, joined TLC Engineering Solutions in July of 2021 as Senior Associates when Griffith Engineering Inc. (GEI) became part of TLC Engineering Solutions. Parkins is a licensed mechanical engineer with project management and mechanical design experience on a variety of project types. He will continue to serve his existing clients and be an integral part of TLC Atlanta’s operations. Trovato formerly served as GEI’s Chief Financial Officer and has more than 25 years of finance and business management experience with a demonstrated history of working in the design and construction industry. She is joining TLC’s corporate accounting team and will be supporting financial operations firm-wide. In addition, three Associates have also joined TLC, Lynne Fry, PE, LEED AP BD+C, CEM, Project Engineer; Michael Lovelady, CxA, CSPM, CFPS, Senior Project Manager; and Tom White, PE, CLEP, Senior Design Specialist. These individuals bring a breadth of knowledge and experience to the TLC team. About TLC Engineering Solutions, Inc. TLC is an award-winning, national Top 25 consulting engineering firm serving healthcare, education, transportation, government and commercial markets domestically and internationally, providing exceptional MEP, Technology, Structural engineering, Energy and Sustainability Consulting and Building Commissioning, as well as Acoustical Consulting. Founded in Orlando, Florida in 1955, the firm has grown to 16 locations, while expanding services to support architects, contractors, facility owners and investors.