Newark will require city employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face discipline up to termination, according to an executive order obtained by NJ Advance Media. The executive order, signed Tuesday by Mayor Ras Baraka, goes into effect Aug 16. City employee that are not yet fully vaccinated by that date will have 30 days to provide proof of their inoculation and must provide their department head with a copy of a negative coronavirus test result each week.