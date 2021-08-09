Tacodeli shakes up menu with dinner and alcohol options

Tacodeli has never felt more complete: By the end of the month, Austinites will be able to experience dinner at Tacodeli in a whole new way with an expanded menu and alcoholic drinks.

One of Austin's favorite spots for tacos, Tacodeli is adding five dinner menu items and eight alcohol options available at all its locations after 4 p.m. daily. Cocktails are available to-go.

New dinner items include:

Pastor Yucatan: Pastor pork served on top of banana leaf and garnished with red onion escabeche, served with black beans and Mexican rice

Mole de Pollo: Chicken in mole sauce with crumbled queso fresco and sesame seeds, served with black beans and white veggie rice

Escalopas Especial: Seared scallops garnished with seasoned cashews, served with sauteed spinach and a cauliflower puree

Arrachera Flank Steak: Mojo garlic-seasoned flank steak topped with Mexichurri garnish, served with black beans and Mexican rice

Esquites Mexican Street Corn with diced red onion, queso fresco, cilantro and bacon bits

Tacodeli Frozen SenoRita: Made with 100% blue agave Mont Alban Plata Tequila mixed with a blend of organic cane sugar, Paula's local orange liqueur and fresh-squeezed lime juice. Topped with Southern Spice's all-natural salt rim and lime.

Tacodeli SenoRita on the Rocks: Made with 100% blue agave, hand-harvested el Jimador tequila mixed with a blend of organic cane sugar, Paula's local orange liqueur and fresh-squeezed lime juice. Topped with Southern Spice's all-natural salt rim and lime.

La Dama Paloma: Freshly squeezed grapefruit juice, El Jimador silver, lime juice, citrus bitters, and topped with Rambler's grapefruit sparkling mineral water. Topped with Southern Spice's all-natural salt rim and lime. 12 oz / 16oz to-go

SenoRita Swirls: Made with their frozen margarita and blended with your choice of made from scratch agua frescas

Watermelon Swirl Frozen SenoRita: Crafted with house-made sandia agua fresca. Topped with Southern Spice's all-natural salt rim and lime.

Horchata Swirl Frozen SenoRita: Crafted with house-made horchata agua fresca. Topped with Southern Spice's all natural salt rim and lime.

Seasonal Swirl SenoRita – Basil Pina

Local beers and new canned cocktail Epic Western, made with 100% blue agave tequila, mineral water, salt and lime, are also available

New alcoholic additions include:

Since opening its first location in Austin in 1999, founder Roberto Espinosa has blended his Mexico City roots with Austin flavors to develop the menu loved by many today; it has also expanded to the Dallas and Houston markets, which will also offer dinner hours and alcoholic drinks at select locations.

"As we grow as a restaurant company, we continue to focus on providing our guests the best quality sourcing and preparations. We are thrilled to introduce vibrant new alcohol and dinner menus that we hope our guests find as exciting as we do!" Espinosa said.