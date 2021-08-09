Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Inmates’ wives say swelter continues inside Calipatria prison

By Vince Ybarra
Posted by 
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bQP5D_0bMTioFf00

Loved ones say air conditioning outage entering third week - 13 On Your Side’s Vince Ybarra reports

CALIPATRIA, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) -

The wives first raised the red flag two weeks ago. They say the prison has done nothing about the problem in spite of sweltering summer temperatures. One wife calls the conditions "inhumane."

“It’s very hot at the prison. AC systems are down, have been down for quite a while already,” said Rodriguez.

She says that her husband told her fans are only used infrequently, making it hard to stay cool in their cells. Rodriguez visits her husband weekly. She says he's often forced to wring out the sweat from his shirt.

13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra reached out to prison officials for an update, and for any additional comments. Public Information Officer Efren Uribe, referred Ybarra back to a previous statement.

“We take the health and safety of everyone who works and lives in our facility very seriously."

Ybarra continues his coverage of the situation Monday on 13 On Your Side at 6.

The post Inmates’ wives say swelter continues inside Calipatria prison appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
850
Followers
410
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Health And Safety#Calipatria#Kecy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Colorado StateKKTV

More people face charges following a manhunt for an escaped convict in Colorado

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - After a manhunt that lasted several days, more people are facing charges tied to the escape of an inmate in Colorado. Chancey Colwell was recently sentenced to 34 years in prison for attempted murder of a peace officer. Colwell had fired shots at deputies, police officers and Colorado State Patrol during a chase that spanned Fremont and Teller Counties. Colwell had escaped the Teller County Jail early Friday morning and was captured in Canon City on Tuesday. Thanks to a tip, authorities learned Colwell was at a home in the 200 block of Pear Street. When officers arrived at the scene, Colwell tried to run but was caught soon after.
Michigan Statewhmi.com

Inmate Sentenced For Local Crime Found Dead In Prison

Michigan State Police are investigating after officials say a prisoner, who was serving time for a Livingston County crime, died after reportedly hanging herself Wednesday at the state's only prison for women. Chris Gautz, a spokesman for the Michigan Department of Corrections, said that 39-year-old Natasha Marie Roark was discovered...
Beaumont, TXKFDM-TV

Inmate at federal prison in Beaumont has died

On August 11, 2021, at approximately 9:15 p.m., inmate Michael Fossler was found unresponsive at the United States Penitentiary in Beaumont, Texas. Responding staff arrived and initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested emergency medical services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued. Inmate Michael Fossler was transported by EMS to a local hospital...
ProtestsBirmingham Star

Kazakh Inmates Maim Themselves To Protest Prison Conditions

QYZYLORDA, Kazakhstan -- Five inmates at a prison in southern Kazakhstan have maimed themselves to protests conditions there. Relatives of the prisoners told RFE/RL on August 11 that the men hurt themselves 'to protest the pressure and humiliation' they face at Correctional Colony ZS-169/5 in the city of Qyzylorda. Officials...
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Inmate Dies After Assault By Another Inmate at Colorado Prison

An inmate died after being assaulted by another inmate at the Colorado State Penitentiary, according to reports from prison officials over the weekend. The Colorado Department of Corrections said that a 23-year-old inmate at the Colorado State Penitentiary, located in Cañon City, died from injuries suffered during a physical assault by another inmate on Wednesday, August 4.
41nbc.com

Baldwin State Prison Inmate dies in jail

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An inmate at the Baldwin State Prison died early on Wednesday morning, August 11, 2021. According to Baldwin County Deputy Coroner Steve Chapple, the inmate who died was 21 year-old male Jamari McClinton from Decatur, Georgia. Information concerning how McClinton died has not been officially released, but it was confirmed by Chapple that McClinton had suffered injury via penetration.
Lincoln, NEfoxnebraska.com

Dept. of Corrections: Four inmates hurt in prison fight

LINCOLN, Neb. — Four inmates are hurt after a fight broke out at the Lincoln Correctional Center. It started just before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday in one of the housing units, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Prison officials said several inmates started punching each other, before inmates...
Teller County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Inmate Chancey Colwell Escapes From Teller County Jail Days After Being Sentenced To Prison

DIVIDE, Colo. (CBS4) – An inmate escaped from the Teller county Jail in Divide early Friday morning. Chancey Colwell spent the past two months as an inmate worker and escaped while he was performing his duties. Chancey Colwell (credit: Teller County) He was sentenced to 34 years in prison on Monday. In November he was arrested after officers say he led them on a chase through Teller County while firing shots at officers. He crashed at Skaguay Reservoir but was found in a remote cabin the next day after someone noticed smoke from its chimney. At that time, Colwell was wanted in Fremont County on a number of charges including assault. The Teller County Sheriff’s office said Friday that there was no need to shelter in place but to expect a heavy law enforcement presence. The FBI is assisting with the investigation.
Bonne Terre, MOmymoinfo.com

Inmate Dies At Bonne Terre Prison

(Bonne Terre) An inmate has died at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. The department of corrections says that Ricky Gaddy was a 69 year old white male serving a sentence of life without parole for second degree murder and armed criminal action out of Boone County.
Ridgeville, SClive5news.com

Inmate awarded $40,000 following attack at Lieber prison

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An inmate at Lieber Prison in Ridgeville has been awarded thousands of dollars after he claimed in a lawsuit his roommate stabbed him repeatedly, may have broken his nose, and damaged the nerve in his left hand. William Henry Strickland IV claims in a lawsuit he...
Montana StateNew Haven Register

Inmates allegedly assault 3 staff at Montana private prison

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — State corrections officials are investigating an alleged assault on three staff members by inmates at a private prison in northern Montana. The staff members were assaulted by two prisoners at the 600-bed Crossroads Correctional Center in Shelby on Friday, according to prison operator CoreCivic. The two...
Shelby, MTMissoulian

Shelby prison: Inmates assaulted 3 staff, state investigating

State corrections officials are investigating reports of inmates assaulting staff at a private prison near Shelby last week, according to the prison. CoreCivic, which operates the Crossroads Correctional Center, said in an email Monday two inmates assaulted three prison staff members on Friday. The employees involved were transported to an outside hospital and have been released. The inmates involved have been identified, a CoreCivic spokesperson said.
California StateSacramento Bee

California inmate dies while on death row for killing mother

A California inmate died of natural causes while awaiting execution for killing his physically disabled mother, officials said Wednesday. He was 68. Donald R. Millwee died at an outside hospital Tuesday evening, correctional officials said. He had been housed at a state prison in Corcoran, midway between Bakersfield and Fresno.
Chattooga County, GAsky21.com

4 Inmates Stabbed at Hays Prison

Four inmates were stabbed during a fight at Hays State Prison, last Friday. Makeshift knives were used during the altercation… and one inmate was seriously injured by a puncture wound to the head. The Dept. of Corrections did not immediately identify those involved. Hays State Prison is in the Pennville...

Comments / 0

Community Policy