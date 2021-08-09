Inmates’ wives say swelter continues inside Calipatria prison

Loved ones say air conditioning outage entering third week - 13 On Your Side’s Vince Ybarra reports

The wives first raised the red flag two weeks ago. They say the prison has done nothing about the problem in spite of sweltering summer temperatures. One wife calls the conditions "inhumane."

“It’s very hot at the prison. AC systems are down, have been down for quite a while already,” said Rodriguez.

She says that her husband told her fans are only used infrequently, making it hard to stay cool in their cells. Rodriguez visits her husband weekly. She says he's often forced to wring out the sweat from his shirt.

13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra reached out to prison officials for an update, and for any additional comments. Public Information Officer Efren Uribe, referred Ybarra back to a previous statement.

“We take the health and safety of everyone who works and lives in our facility very seriously."

Ybarra continues his coverage of the situation Monday on 13 On Your Side at 6.

