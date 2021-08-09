Cancel
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio man traveling nation on food search

By Corderro McMurry
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
A San Antonio man is on a mission to travel across the United State is search of delicious food, different cultures and meeting new people.

Kreskin Torres was in the Coastal Bend over the weekend during a trip he's written about on his food blog after starting his sojourn across the U.S. in February 2018.

Hawaii was his last stop and so far Torres has visited 49 states. You can read about his travels here .

While in the Coastal Bend, he said he was able to make a stop at his favorite steak house, The Astor.

His philosophy on his travels is a simple one, he said.

"Just do it, you know life is short and you don't know what is going to happen tomorrow," Torres said. "Make something happen you know don't be afraid to try something new meet new people."

Torres hopes his journey inspires others to travel and try new foods along the way.

ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

