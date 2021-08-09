Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Twitch reportedly bans viewers for typing “I’m 11” copypasta in chat

dexerto.com
 3 days ago

Twitch users beware: the Amazon-owned website is reportedly banning users for typing an extremely popular copypasta in chat and getting your account back in good standing can be a major chore. It’s safe to say that the culture of Twitch can be a little hectic and, at times, bordering on...

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Typing#Chipsa Ow#Overwatch League#British#Gl#Copypastas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Comicsdexerto.com

Naruto-running anime kid goes viral after bullying attempt backfires

A back-flipping, Naruto-running anime fan has gone viral despite the original poster’s attempt to bully the kid. On August 9, a video was posted to Twitter showing a ginger-haired kid “powering up” before running at a wall and performing a backflip. The clip appears to be from a high school of sorts, although the location isn’t clear.
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

WillNeff reveals how Samurai Jack clip resulted in “unfair” Twitch ban

Twitch streamer WillNeff revealed the bizarre reason for his DMCA ban after watching a Samurai Jack clip, and it serves as a major warning to others on the platform. DMCA issues have been plaguing Twitch for a long time now and only recently has one streamer decided enough is enough, with Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel challenging the Olympics with a counterclaim.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

I'm pleased to report that Halo Infinite's needler whips ass

The needler never gets the respect it deserves. Halo fans have always raved about the Halo 1 pistol and the battle rifle, or the plasma sword or the Halo Reach grenade launcher or even the Covenant carbine, but dammit: I love the needler. And it looks like the combat designers for Halo Infinite do, too, because after a couple hours of hands-on with the multiplayer technical test, I think this might be the strongest the needler's ever been.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Top Warzone streamers get more viewers on Twitch after Apex Legends switch

Many Warzone players are making the switch to competitor Apex Legends in their droves, and some of the top streamers are actually benefitting massively from it. With the rampant hacking problem continuing to run riot in Warzone, many top streamers, as well as casual players, have made the switch, or are simply seeking alternatives to the Call of Duty battle royale.
TV & VideosThe Verge

Twitch will give streamers a bit more info on why they were banned

Twitch’s suspensions are about to get a little clearer for streamers: starting on Monday, the company announced that it will include the name and date of the content that violated platform rules when it issues a ban. It’s not quite a clear and simple explanation of what precisely a streamer...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Warzone devs ban 50,000 more accounts before Season 5 and tease anti-cheat

Raven Software have confirmed over 50,000 Warzone accounts have been banned just days after the community boycotted the game over its lack of anti-cheat. The game is going through something of a crisis in recent times, with large streamers such as NICKMERCS, Dr Disrespect, TimTheTatman, and others leaving it behind for Apex Legends. In fact, Doc even started up his own game studio with the intention of creating a rival AAA title in the future.
TV & VideosPosted by
SVG

New Twitch Rules Would Have Told Us Why Dr Disrespect Was Banned

In 2020, Twitch banned Dr Disrespect from its platform, left many fans confused as to what the Doc did to violate Twitch's rules. For his part, Disrespect stayed silent on the cause of the ban, but eventually broke his silence to explain that even he didn't know why Twitch gave him the boot. The mystery continues to infuriate fans of the Doc to this day, bringing attention to Twitch's shady side. After pushback from viewers and streamers alike, Twitch has finally introduced a new rule that might have helped avoid all the Dr Disrespect speculation in the first place.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Twitch announces new policy for banning streamers to avoid confusion

Twitch is finally enacting a new policy that will help streamers who have been banned from the platform have a better idea of what they were suspended for. Many streamers have been left shocked and confused after experiencing sudden bans, with no idea exactly why their accounts were hit with suspensions.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Twitch To Offer More Information To Banned Streamers Amid Social Media Backlash

Throughout August 9th and 10th, 2021, many streamers on Twitter have worked to make the hashtag #TwitchDoBetter trend. The complaints come from both verified, larger streamers and smaller, less experienced streamers, about the protection minorities receive on Twitch or lack thereof, and the unfair ratio of earnings Twitch takes from subscriptions. Streamers have been experiencing hate raids that should have been regulated, harassment from people who simply make new accounts when blocked, and no protection from Twitch against discrimination. The users of the hashtag call into reference a Tweet made by the official Twitter account in 2018, asking users to hold them accountable for providing protection against hate. The general consensus is that the streaming platform has not done enough in the years since, and should listen to the userbase because they asked for the feedback.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Twitch promises to take action after racist bots target Black streamers

After several days of broadcasters petitioning Twitch to address the recent influx of racist bots and hate raids, the streaming platform has finally issued an official response, promising users it will “do better.”. The hashtag #TwitchDoBetter has become prevalent on Twitter over the past few days. The phrase, coined by...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

YouTuber and Twitch streamer Zylbrad accused of racism in Overwatch clip

A clip has resurfaced on Twitter that shows popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer Zylbrad going on a racist tirade against indigenous Australians while playing Overwatch. Zylbrad is one of the biggest Apex Legends content creators on YouTube having amassed over 2.5 million subscribers, putting out a new video nearly every single day. He’s also garnered a huge following on Twitch, with 125k followers on the streaming platform.
Video GamesThe Verge

Twitch responds to ‘Twitch Do Better’ movement with improved chat filters

Today, Twitch has issued a statement announcing the steps it’s taking to protect its marginalized streamers. “We’ve seen a lot of conversation about botting, hate raids, and other forms of harassment targeting marginalized creators,” Twitch writes. “You’re asking us to do better, and we know we need to do more to address these issues.”
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Former H1Z1 dev offers Dr Disrespect chance to make H1Z1 sequel

After officially announcing his own video game studio, Dr Disrespect has received an exciting offer to help make a H1Z1 sequel from a former dev of the game. Dr Disrespect recently revealed details on the new “vertical battle royale” he wants to build, with the hopes of rivaling Warzone and Apex Legends. While the Two-Time champ has often discussed his ideas for potential games, the streamer surprised everyone when he announced that he would be working with Boom TV to create “a new AA/AAA gaming studio that has a unique twist to it.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy