JFRD responds to house fire in Neptune Beach
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire in Neptune Beach Monday afternoon.
The fire happened in the 1100 block of Hamlet Court, according to a tweet by the JFRD.
The fire department brought the fire under control by 1:46 p.m., about 45 minutes after they originally tweeted they had responded to the fire.
There are no reports of injuries.
The Red Cross is assisting an adult and a child affected by the fire, the JFRD said.
