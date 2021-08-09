Cancel
Neptune Beach, FL

JFRD responds to house fire in Neptune Beach

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire in Neptune Beach Monday afternoon.

The fire happened in the 1100 block of Hamlet Court, according to a tweet by the JFRD.

The fire department brought the fire under control by 1:46 p.m., about 45 minutes after they originally tweeted they had responded to the fire.

There are no reports of injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting an adult and a child affected by the fire, the JFRD said.

