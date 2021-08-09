Cancel
Apple's iPhone Child Safety Plan Draws Privacy Backlash From Public

Apple is again under fire for potential privacy issues after it announced plans to roll out a child safety plan that would scan users' iPhone messages and cloud data for illicit images and videos to weed out child predators. Greg Nojeim, co-director at CDT's Freedom, Security, and Technology project, joined Cheddar's Between Bells to discuss the pushback and how his company has been directly involved in efforts to force the rollback of the feature. "I think what we need to do instead is encourage Apple to reverse course on this because it's not going to stop with just parental notifications and notice to children," he said. "Once you build in the capability, the demand for using it for other purposes that governments will throw at Apple, it's going to be very hard for them to resist, and other companies are going to be under pressure to do the same thing."

