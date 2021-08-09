Fort Atkinson police reports Aug. 8

Officers moved along people in a vehicle in the 500 block of Fox Hill Road; verified that a woman found sitting on the ground at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Lillian Street was fine and not in need of any assistance, and that the gate at the airport on County Highway K was secured; removed a branch from the road; spoke with a tenant in the 500 block of Nadig Court with water in their basement and advised her that it was an issue that needed to be addressed with her landlord; issued a traffic ticket to a motorist in the 100 block of North Sherman Avenue for being parked in a private parking lot; mediated a dispute between a couple going through a break-up in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.