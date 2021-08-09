Jacksonville mini-donut shop sets sights on Fleming Island

Jacksonville's favorite miniature donut shop announced Monday that it will be opening up a third location in Fleming Island.

The new Mini Bar Donuts location will be approximately 2,200 SF with a private events room, and a 350 SF outdoor covered patio, according to a Facebook post made by the company.

The Mini Bar will be join Target, Publix, Planet Fitness, and many others at 1524 County Road 220.

"We are excited to be joining the Fleming Island community and look forward to opening towards the end of this year," said Mini Bar in the post.

Mini Bar is known for handcrafted, made to order mini donuts, artisan coffee, cereal milk lattes and local craft beer.

The business currently has two locations, one in Jacksonville Beach and one on Gate Parkway. For additional information, click here.