Nutrimedy Announces First Patient Enrolled in Feasibility Study at University of Kansas Medical Center
BOSTON (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Boston-based Nutrimedy, a digital health companion for nutrition support, has announced that the first patient has been enrolled in a feasibility study in conjunction with the University of Kansas Medical Center to evaluate usability of the Nutrimedy digital health companion solution by individuals with heart failure that are remotely monitored with a device programmed with the Boston Scientific HeartLogic™ Heart Failure (HF) Diagnostic.www.mysanantonio.com
