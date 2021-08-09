Cancel
Military

Navy Admiral Michelle Howard to Receive Leadership Award at Inaugural Freedom of the Seas Awards Gala

MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. The National Museum of the Surface Navy at the Battleship IOWA, the museum for America’s Surface Navy located aboard the historic Battleship USS Iowa Museum, today announced retired Navy Admiral Michelle Howard will receive the VADM Samuel L. Gravely, Jr. Leadership Award at the inaugural Freedom of the Seas Awards Gala on October 23, 2021. The award recognizes leaders who exemplify the trailblazing, courageous service of the late U.S. Surface Navy Vice Admiral.

www.mysanantonio.com

