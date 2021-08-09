Navy Admiral Michelle Howard to Receive Leadership Award at Inaugural Freedom of the Seas Awards Gala

For Danelle Barrett, leadership is not complicated. The Navy Federal Credit Union member came to that simple conclusion during her 30-year career in the U.S. Navy, where she learned how to be a successful leader navigating within the complex branch of the military. She served as director of the Navy’s Cybersecurity and Deputy Chief Information Officer, leveraging her talents as a technology innovator in managing the Navy’s cybersecurity strategy, policy and IT architecture supporting worldwide missions involving 270 ships, 3,700 aircraft and 93 submarines at hundreds of locations.