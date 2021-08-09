RelayOne Announces Addition of William Walders to Board of Advisors
Healthcare IT veteran brings technical and industry expertise to the company. RelayOne, a provider of surgical care team coordination solutions, announced today that William Walders, chief information officer and senior vice president of operations at a large health system in Florida, has joined the company’s Board of Advisors. Walders will leverage his technical and operational expertise to provide strategic guidance to the company’s executive team through its next phase of rapid growth as the leader in surgical care team coordination.www.mysanantonio.com
