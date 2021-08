We’re going to let you in on a little secret: Choosing the right neutral paint color is more difficult than you’d think. At first thought, it seems like you can’t go wrong with a taupe, gray, or off-white. After all, neutrals are known for their enduring versatility. But while these go-with-anything hues can transcend time and trends, they are as numerous as they are complex. Plus, one wrong undertone can throw off your room’s atmosphere.