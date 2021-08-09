Cancel
Digital.com Survey Reveals 1 in 4 Small Retailers Don't Have a Website Despite Surge in Online Shopping

SEATTLE (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has published a new survey report on the impact of e-commerce on brick-and-mortar stores. The study provides insight into small retail businesses without a website and attitudes toward online shopping trends. Research experts analyzed responses from 1,250 small business owners across the United States.

