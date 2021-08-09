Digital.com Survey Reveals 1 in 4 Small Retailers Don't Have a Website Despite Surge in Online Shopping

With so much consumer attention available online, it presents an incredible opportunity for brands to be discovered. While the potential and opportunity are present for anyone to go after, it’s not as simple as it may sound. The competition for consumer attention online is at an all-time high. There is only so much available real estate at the top, and the only way you will reach the top — Google, social media feeds, etc. — is by consistently doing the things that are the most impactful.