Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

MoginRubin LLP has secured class certification on behalf of independent ATM operators, non-bank affiliated ATM operators and the National ATM Council

MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. MoginRubin LLP has secured class certification on behalf of independent ATM operators, non-bank affiliated ATM operators and the National ATM Council. U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon on August 4 granted class certification, deeming that numerosity, commonality and typicality are clearly met in this case,...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Llp#Atms#The National Atm Council#Prweb#Mastercard#Atm Operators#National Atm Council#Visa Inc#The U S District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Visa, Mastercard ATM Access Fee Lawsuits Get Class Certification

A consolidated case against Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. over allegedly excessive ATM access fees will proceed as a class action, after a federal judge in Washington certified three separate classes of plaintiffs. The three original lawsuits, filed in 2011 before they were consolidated, accuse Visa and Mastercard contractually prevented...
Businesssuasnews.com

AgEagle Aerial Systems Announces the Dismissal of Consolidated Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Related Derivative Lawsuits

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading drone solutions provider, today announced that multiple, previously-disclosed lawsuits against the Company and certain of its current and former officers and directors have been dismissed. As previously disclosed in the Company’s SEC filings, AgEagle and certain of...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

NCR Corporation To Acquire Bitcoin ATM Operator LibertyX

What Happened: Leading enterprise technology provider NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) plans to acquire cryptocurrency ATM operator LibertyX. In an announcement on Monday, NCR said it plans to offer digital currency solutions for banks, retailers, and restaurants after the acquisition. The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the transaction, which is expected to close later this year.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

UK Approves NCR Combination With Non-Bank ATM Network Cardtronics

NCR Corporation announced on Tuesday (Aug. 10) that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the United Kingdom has given the company final approval to combine with non-bank ATM operator Cardtronics. Under the terms of the deal, NCR acquires all outstanding shares of Cardtronics for $39 per share in an...
Sacramento, CAnorcalrecord.com

Lawsuit: Purina denied meal breaks, failed to pay overtime

SACRAMENTO - Nestle is accused of not paying its employees the proper wages or giving required breaks. Emmanuel Salinas filed a federal class action complaint on July 26 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California against Nestlé Purina PetCare Company and Nestlé USA, Inc. for failure to pay for all hours worked, failure to pay minimum wages, failure to pay overtime wages, failure to authorize and permit and/or make available meal and rest periods, failure to provide timely and accurate itemized wage statements and unlawful business practices.
HealthLaw.com

Greenberg Traurig Mandates Vaccines Across US Offices

Greenberg Traurig has mandated COVID-19 vaccines for attorneys and staff in all 30 of its U.S. offices, the Am Law 100 firm told the Daily Business Review on Thursday. It joins an expanding number of major U.S. firms to mandate vaccines while other Florida-based Am Law 200 firms have yet to issue such mandates.
LawMySanAntonio

Labor Law Attorneys Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC File Lawsuit Against Tiwana & Sons Inc., a Subway franchisee, Alleging Failure to Pay for All Time Worked

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. (PRWEB) August 12, 2021. The Northern California labor law attorneys, at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against Tiwana & Sons Inc. ("Tiwana & Sons"), a Subway franchisee, for allegedly failing to accurately pay employees' wages for all their time worked. The Tiwana & Sons class action lawsuit, Case No. STK-CV-UOE-2021-0006420, is currently pending in the San Joaquin County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the complaint can be read here.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
RestaurantsEater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential business that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Second Federal Court Blocks Biden Mandate Requiring Doctors To Perform Trans Surgeries Against Conscience

A federal court has blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate that would require doctors to perform transgender surgeries against their consciences. Judge Reed O’Connor of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Wichita Falls Division, granted “a permanent injunction” to the Christian plaintiffs “to be exempt from the government’s requirement to perform abortions and gender-transition procedures.”
Medical Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They analyze a drug that reversed 93% of severe cases of coronavirus in just five days

A new finding made himself known in the middle of the battle to banish the covid and to help those who have been infected with the virus. A team from the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv analyzes a drug based on a molecule called CD24 -which is found naturally in the body- and that reversed 93% of severe cases by coronavirus. The drug is in Phase II and it is key for the treatment of patients with pictures complicated by the disease.
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Axios

New data on coronavirus vaccine effectiveness may be "a wakeup call"

A new preprint study that raises concerns about the mRNA vaccines' effectiveness against Delta — particularly Pfizer's — has already grabbed the attention of top Biden administration officials. What they're saying: The study found the Pfizer vaccine was only 42% effective against infection in July, when the Delta variant was...
Immigrationwashingtonnewsday.com

Migrants are being flown from the United States to southern Mexico, where they are then shuttled to the Guatemalan border.

Migrants are being flown from the United States to southern Mexico, where they are then shuttled to the Guatemalan border. Some migrants claim that authorities are flying them to southern Mexico, where they are then taken to the Guatemalan border regardless of their country of origin, amid a pandemic-related ban on asylum at the US southern border.
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy