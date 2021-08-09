Permanent hearing loss may not be so permanent after all — in mice, for now
Once we damage sensory cells in the inner ear, either due to some accident or simply growing old, this damage is irreversible, leading to hearing loss. However, there may be a way to regenerate some of these cells. In a remarkable new study, researchers at the University of Southern California have identified a molecular pathway that, when activated, may trigger the regeneration of lost sensory cells, thereby restoring hearing. Although the findings apply to mice, targeted therapy may also work on other mammals, including humans.www.zmescience.com
Comments / 0