Permanent hearing loss may not be so permanent after all — in mice, for now

By Tibi Puiu
ZME Science
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce we damage sensory cells in the inner ear, either due to some accident or simply growing old, this damage is irreversible, leading to hearing loss. However, there may be a way to regenerate some of these cells. In a remarkable new study, researchers at the University of Southern California have identified a molecular pathway that, when activated, may trigger the regeneration of lost sensory cells, thereby restoring hearing. Although the findings apply to mice, targeted therapy may also work on other mammals, including humans.

