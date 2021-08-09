Career Central: Lambert airport hiring maintenance workers

Keeping our airport in good running order is a top priority for our community. Now’s your chance to join the team that helps keep it in good operating condition.

St. Louis Lambert International Airport is hiring maintenance workers for the Airport's facility maintenance team. Join the team of mechanics, electricians and utility workers who keep the airport humming.

Successful candidates are being offered a hiring incentive payment of $1,500 once they complete the working test period.

The city is waiving all written tests and oral interviews until further notice to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Qualified candidates can apply on the City of St. Louis' website .

SLATE Missouri Job Center also will help you fill out your application. For assistance, please visit the office at 1520 Market Street, 3rd Floor, Room 3050, St. Louis, MO 63103.

It's open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., except Wednesdays, when the hours run from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

City Foundry Food Hall looking for cooks, bakers

We've been following the opening of The City Foundry Food Hall closely.

Eleven individual kitchens open this Wednesday, Aug. 11, and SLATE Missouri Job Center is helping recruit entry-level cooks and bakers.

SLATE Missouri Job Center's team will walk you through the entire application process. If interested, please email your resume to info@stlworks.com .

Type “The Foundry” in the subject line.



Diversity Job Fair STL

The Annual Diversity Job Fair STL happens this Wednesday, Aug. 11.

This is an on-site and virtual event running 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

For those wanting to attend in-person, it's at the North County Recreation Complex at 2577 Redman Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63136.

The job fair is free. Masks are required. Be sure to bring plenty of copies of your resume, a pen and a notepad.

Job opportunities range from office administration to web design.

Register ahead of time here.

Dierbergs hiring fair Wednesday

Dierbergs is looking to hire 400 people across the St. Louis metro area.

The last of three hiring events happens Wednesday, Aug. 11.

This is an in-person event being held at the Southroads Center Dierbergs at 12420 Tesson Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO 63128.

The grocer is offering a $500 signing bonus.

There are full- and part-time positions available, and flexible scheduling is possible.