Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan averaging 906 COVID cases a day, adds 2,720 new COVID cases, 8 deaths

By FOX 47 News
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hVt9j_0bMTg97z00

Michigan has confirmed 913,220 total COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and cases continue to rise.

Additionally, the state is reporting 19,958 total deaths related to COVID-19.

These newly reported figures come as Michigan shifts to reporting coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

That's up 2,720 new COVID-19 cases and 8 additional deaths since the last report on Friday. Six deaths were reportedly identified during a vital records review.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the state is averaging about 1,321 new COVID cases per day.

Comments / 2

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy