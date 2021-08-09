City of Jackson to require masks in all city facilities

With COVID-19 cases increasing, the City of Jackson is announcing a new mask requirement for all city facilities to help protect community health. Starting Tuesday, Aug. 10, masks will be required for residents to visit City Hall and other facilities, including recreation centers, public safety facilities, and water facilities. All city of Jackson employees will also be required to mask up while working in city buildings and when they’re visiting other indoor locations on city business. This requirement applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

High COVID-19 transmission levels in Jackson County is the reason behind this new mask mandate. City Manager Jonathan Greene says the mask requirement was also made based on Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for mask usage in areas with high COVID-19 numbers. “Throughout the pandemic, the City of Jackson has been a leader in the community. We continue to prioritize the health of our residents, and this decision is a reflection of that,” Greene said.

RELATED



Mayor Derek Dobies says it’s important for the city to do its part to limit the spread of COVID-19. “Requiring masks in city facilities protects our residents, along with our front line City workers who show up every day to serve Jackson,” Dobies said. “This is an ever-changing situation, so we need to make sure our response evolves to keep the community safe.”

City of Jackson, 2021 City of Jackson mask policy

Masks will be available at the front entrance of city facilities for those who do not have one. In-person City Council and commission meetings will continue. All meeting participants will be required to wear a mask.

This new mask requirement is in effect until it is lifted by City administration.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook