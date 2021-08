Fabbro put pen to paper on a two-year, $4.2 million contract with Nashville on Thursday. Fabbro has appeared in 104 games for the Preds over the previous two seasons in which he generated seven goals, 16 assists and 151 shots while logging over 19 minutes of ice time per game. The blueliner's offensive production is likely limited to the 20-point range, so he won't offer much in the way of fantasy value, especially given his lack of power-play minutes.