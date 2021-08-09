Cancel
Drew Barrymore’s Home Line Just Expanded With An Affordable New Paint Collection

thezoereport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf the endless avenues for reimagining a space, paint is without a doubt one of the most-turned-to for an instant, easy, and affordable new look. According to Drew Barrymore herself, this is exactly why her decor brand, Flower Home, decided to launch a paint collection of its own. “Color is everything!” the actor and entrepreneur said in a press release announcing the new collection. “The right shade of paint can take a wall from blah to bold or a room from feeling like an afterthought to completely amazing.”

