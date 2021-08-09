Funeral arrangements set for slain Athens 10-year-old

Funeral arrangements have been set for a slain 10-year-old boy in Athens, Alabama.

Tate Buening was the victim of a murder-suicide on August 6. His funeral will be held on August 14 at Legacy Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory . Visitation will go from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and a celebration of life will start at 7 p.m.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of Tate Buening. On the GoFundMe page, organizer Kasey Edwards says:

On Aug 6, 2021, Kayla and Ross White suffered an unimaginable loss of their precious son, Tate Buening. Tate was a bubbly boy that loved life and laughing. He never met a stranger, young or old. He was such a joy to watch him as he entertained by acting goofy or dancing. The loss of this shining light leaves a hole in the hearts of all that knew him.

When tragedy strikes, besides food and massive amounts of prayers, we are all left wondering how else we can help the family. I’m setting up this fund to help lessen the burden of navigating this unthinkable journey, and for Tate to continue shining his light. As a community, please consider donating, and showing them all the love that this selfless family deserves.

For more information on the GoFundMe or to donate, click here.

WATCH: Endeavor Elementary School mourns death of 10-year-old Tate Buening