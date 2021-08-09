Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Manchester City’s Jack Grealish relishes most expensive tag

By Andy Hunter
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNtWU_0bMTfae200
Jack Grealish Photograph: Manchester City FC/Getty Images

Jack Grealish has said Britain’s most expensive footballer is “a good tag to have” and one he aims to repay by helping Manchester City finally win the Champions League this season.

The England international became the first £100m transfer in Premier League history when ending his 19-year stay with boyhood club Aston Villa last week. Rather than feel the pressure or burden of such a staggering fee, the 25-year-old insisted it fuelled his confidence to know how highly Pep Guardiola and the Premier League champions valued his talent.

Speaking before greeting City fans outside the Etihad Stadium at his unveiling on Monday, Grealish said of his £100m transfer: “It probably hasn’t sunk in yet. It means so much to me that the club were willing to spend that much money on me. If anything it just fills me with confidence. I don’t think there’s any pressure with that price tag at all. It just shows how much the club and the manager value me and that only gives me confidence going forward.

“I take it as a compliment. I actually like it [being Britain’s most expensive signing], I think it is a good tag to have. I think when you see a club paying that much for a player it means they trust and value you highly and see so much potential there to work with. I see it as a good thing. Now I just hope I can repay this whole football club by winning as many titles as possible and winning that trophy we all want.”

“That” trophy, of course, is the Champions League prize that continues to elude City 13 years after Sheikh Mansour’s takeover. Grealish revealed Guardiola stated this season’s aim was to become champions of Europe for the first time.

Related: Premier League 2021-22 preview No 12: Manchester City

“The club were so close to winning it last year; they were one goal away from winning it,” the midfielder said.

“That is exactly why I have come here – the manager said it to me when I spoke. I look around the changing room and there is so much talent and depth and I fully believe we can win it this year. The depth in every position is absolutely crazy.

“It has been difficult watching the games on those Tuesday-Wednesday nights. I believe I can play in those games. I remember watching Manchester City-PSG last year and the standard in the first half especially was outrageous. To be involved would be a dream come true. I remember speaking to John Terry at Villa about it and he said when you stand there and hear the Champions League anthem there is nothing better.”

Grealish described leaving Villa for a six-year contract with City as “one of the toughest decisions I have ever had to make”, but one made for the betterment of his career.

He said: “I reported back for pre-season as I was meant to. It was obviously difficult because in the back of my head I knew I might be going so I didn’t really train, I just did a few things on my own.

“ Everyone saw the way Messi was at his final press conference [with Barcelona] and that is the exact way I felt myself. Before I left, I spoke to the team and staff at the hotel and teared up a bit myself but I felt it was time for me to move on.

“I have always said I wanted to play Champions League football and I couldn’t do that at Villa this year. I am at a club here that has so much potential and is the most successful English side of the last 10 years. They showed so much faith in me and I felt it was the right time.”

The former Villa captain cited trophies, Guardiola and playing alongside Kevin De Bruyne as other factors in his decision to move and admitted securing a regular role in the England team before next year’s World Cup was another reason to join the champions.

Grealish said: “I feel if I am performing for Manchester City week in, week out and performing in the Champions League it could set me up to have a brilliant future with the national team and help me start in the World Cup and in the qualifiers.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
John Terry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester City Fc#The Champions League#Premier League 2021 22#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Public SafetyThe Guardian

The unravelling of a conspiracy: were the 16 charged with plotting to kill India’s prime minister framed?

In April 2018, a large group of policemen arrived at the Delhi flat of Rona Wilson, a 47-year-old human rights activist. They had travelled from Pune in the western state of Maharashtra, and appeared, accompanied by Delhi police officials, at Wilson’s single-room flat at 6am. For the next eight hours, they scoured the modest premises, searching the files on Wilson’s laptop and rifling through his books. Annoyed and short of sleep, he asked that they be put back in place after they had been scrutinised. When the police eventually left, they took away Wilson’s Hewlett-Packard laptop, a SanDisk thumb drive and his mobile phone.
Public SafetyThe Guardian

California man charged with killing his children claimed he was ‘enlightened by QAnon’, FBI says

A California surfing school owner has been charged with killing his two young children after driving them from their home in Santa Barbara to Mexico. During an interview with the FBI, Matthew Taylor Coleman confessed that he had taken his two-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter to Rosarito, Mexico, where he shot a “spear fishing gun” into their chests, according to an affidavit filed by an FBI agent with the criminal complaint.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester City close in on signing Jack Grealish after making an offer of up to £100m for Aston Villa's talisman... with the most expensive transfer in English football history now set to be completed next week

Manchester City are understood to have made an offer of up to £100million for Jack Grealish, with English football's biggest-ever transfer now expected to be completed next week. Aston Villa and England star Grealish, 25, is set to become the country's most expensive footballer - and will earn a significant...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Jack Grealish is pictured with Man City officials at club's Etihad Campus as he closes in on historic £100MILLION move from Aston Villa which will see him become the most expensive English player EVER

Jack Grealish was seen leaving Manchester City headquarters after completing his medical ahead of his record-breaking £100million move from Aston Villa. The 25-year-old has become one of the most exciting midfielders in English football over the past two seasons and the England international was confirmed as a City player on Thursday and is expected to earn over £200,000-a-week.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Man City season preview: Jack Grealish brings mystique as Pep Guardiola reloads in pursuit of perfection

Last seasonManchester City come off the back of a phenomenal season in the Premier League, a relentless run since Christmas discarding the competition as they romped home by 12 points.There was a bitter taste left from defeat in Porto to Chelsea in the Champions League final, ensuring the elusive European crown remains tantalisingly out of reach. The EFL Cup, as it usually does, sits prominently again at the Etihad, though a domestic treble ended at the hands of Chelsea, as one of their three losses to the Blues in the final six weeks of the season. Transfer...
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish starring at the Manchester big boys, Liverpool icon Rafa Benitez in the dugout at Everton... and of course the return of full stadiums! 10 reasons to get EXCITED as the Premier League returns this weekend

It's back. Less than five weeks after the end of Euro 2020, competitive football is back on our screens as the Premier League returns this weekend. And what a season it could prove to be, with stadiums up and down the country reborn with full terraces for the first time in 18 months.
PoliticsThe Guardian

Texas senate passes voting restrictions bill after 15-hour filibuster by Democrat

The Texas Senate has passed a bill that would impose voting restrictions in the state, shortly after a Democratic legislator concluded a 15-hour filibuster of the proposal. Carol Alvarado, a state senator, had continued her filibuster into Thursday morning in the latest tactic to extend the nation’s most visible standoff over voting rights.
EuropeThe Guardian

Russia detains head of hypersonic research facility in treason case

Russia has reportedly detained the head of a hypersonic technology research facility on suspicion of treason in the latest high-profile arrest targeting a senior scientist for allegedly selling state secrets. Alexander Kuranov, 73, the general director of the St Petersburg-based Hypersonic System Research Institute (HSRI), was arrested in Moscow on...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Covid booster shot to be recommended for immune-compromised people – Fauci

Dr Anthony Fauci says an additional Covid-19 booster shot will be recommended for previously vaccinated people with weakened immune systems. He told NBC’s Today show on Thursday that he expected the booster recommendation to come “imminently”. People have compromised immune systems for a variety of reasons, including organ transplants, cancer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy