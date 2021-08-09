Cancel
Tesla Cybertruck delay confirmed, now coming in 2022

By Sean Szymkowski
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter debuting the Tesla Cybertruck back in 2019, the company promised we'd see the electric truck start rolling off an assembly line in late 2021. If you follow Tesla, you know the company's timelines can be a little... ambitious, and it's now confirmed that the Cybertruck is next to follow that story arc. Over the weekend, the company's website was updated to show production for the electric pickup won't start until 2022 at the earliest. The changes follow remarks from company executives during Tesla's second-quarter earnings call last month hinting this was the case.

Elon Musk
#Engineering#Design#Giga Texas#Cybertrucks
Berlin, DE
Germany
