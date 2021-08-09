Tesla Cybertruck delay confirmed, now coming in 2022

Tesla’s Autopark is making headlines this morning as the Full Self-Driving suite capability has transitioned to a “vision-based” approach for operation. Tesla hacker @greentheonly tested the new operation of Autopark and posted the results to his Twitter feed, where he regularly updates owners on what the automaker is working on through his savvy software decrypting skills. Interestingly, there are several differences between the new Autopark and previously-used versions of the feature that were standard with anyone who had the FSD Suite. The differences are operationally-based and depend on the vehicle’s external cameras instead of radar and “ultrasonic-only implementation,” as green called it.