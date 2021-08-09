Sen. Bernie Sanders: It's time to protect working families through $3.5 trillion budget 'reconciliation' bill
For too many years the people on top have been doing phenomenally well, while working families continue to struggle. The time is long overdue for Congress to address the long-neglected needs of ordinary Americans, and not just the 1% and wealthy campaign contributors. And that is precisely what we’re trying to do right now in Congress through an historic $3.5 trillion "reconciliation" bill.www.foxnews.com
Comments / 565