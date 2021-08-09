Sen. Bernie Sanders: It's time to protect working families through $3.5 trillion budget 'reconciliation' bill

Buried inside the 2,700-page, $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that just passed the Senate is a program to put in place a national tax on vehicle miles traveled. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has spoken publicly about this initiative, explaining that additional tax resources are needed by the federal government to continue to maintain and expand our transportation infrastructure. Their vehicle miles traveled tax would involve some form of monitoring of how much people drive (through electronic means or self-report) and require every American to pay a tax proportional to those miles. At the heart of this program is a claim that Buttigieg and others are making: Owners of exceptionally efficient or electric-only vehicles should shoulder their fair share of the cost of transportation expenditures, which they generally do not because of their reduced payment of gasoline taxes.