By Kristopher B. Jones, serial entrepreneur and investor. Kris is the Founder of 2020 SEO Agency of the Year Finalist LSEO.com. CEOs always have to think about how to lead their companies toward growth and success while also managing themselves as people with families and personal commitments. As with everyone else, CEOs need the time to think through decisions and then execute the actions and duties that turn those decisions into realities. When I think about it, I sometimes marvel that CEOs can get anything done at all.