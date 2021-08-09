8 Reminders When Things Keep Going Wrong

When things go wrong, hit pause and give yourself a break. Imagine you’re about to launch your business, move across the country with your boyfriend, all the things you’ve dreamed of. Until suddenly that relationship of 8 years ends overnight and you’re stuck living with your parents trying to find the passion to start that business you always wanted, but it no longer seems as important. I spent my first month as an entrepreneur holidaying in Bali and didn’t even make enough to pay for said holiday. But I wouldn’t have it any other way because what I didn’t realise at the time was I was setting up the tone for my business. My breakup made me realise that I didn’t want my job to be my everything. Through months of healing, I discovered the freedom and joy I got from my business was better than any paycheck. The lowest point in my life is actually what helped me build my six-figure social media business.