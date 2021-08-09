Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Movie Theater Owners Won’t Oppose Requiring Proof of Vaccination (Exclusive)

By Pamela McClintock
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15USMR_0bMTfIx400

When New York City mayor Bill de Blasio announced Aug. 3 that proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will be required for indoor activities — including movie theaters — cinema owners remained silent.

Behind the scenes, the National Association of Theatre Owners began consulting with its members. An alarming surge in cases in many parts of the country due to the delta variant has left the box office recovery disrupted as half the U.S. population remain unvaccinated.

NATO has decided not to take a position either way on the looming New York City ordinance, and won’t object. Nor is it trying to block the proposed L.A. rule.

“In order for the exhibition industry to fully recover, we need more people to be vaccinated. It’s pure science. The rates of shots had went quite well for a while in the U.S. and then they dropped off. We need them to keep going,” National Association of Theatre Owners president John Fithian tells The Hollywood Reporter.

“Don’t get me wrong. There are going to be some lost ticket sales in the short term,” Fithian continues. “Working through how we implement it and how we deal with the economics are challenges, but we’re not going to oppose it, because people need to get vaccinated.”

That will result in more consumers feeling comfortable about going out and returning to cinemas, he says.

NYC’s program begins rolling out in mid-August before officially taking effect Sept. 13. The Los Angeles City Council said it would consider a similar ordinance.

Moviegoing comfort levels have dropped dramatically in recent weeks in the U.S. as delta variant cases increase, according to the National Research Group. The comfort level was at a pandemic-era best 81 percent on July 11; as of Monday, it was 67 percent. The impact is being felt at the box office.

This past weekend, Warner Bros.’ DC tentpole The Suicide Squad came in behind expectations — which weren’t high in the first place — with an estimated domestic opening of $26.5 million. A month ago, the recovery at the box office was far enough along for Disney and Marvel’s Black Widow to open to $80 million domestically.

NATO represents hundreds of theater companies, including all of the major chains.

In the meantime, NATO is working with NYC city officials in trying to figure out exactly what the new rule will mean, including exemptions, such as kids under 12, who are not yet allowed to receive a COVID-19 immunization. De Blasio indicated last week those youngsters will be.

“We’re not going to exclude those under 12,” de Blasio said last week. “We want them to be safe, we want them to be careful. The whole purpose of doing this is to give people the ultimate incentive to get vaccinated if they’re eligible.”

“That’s good news,” says Fithian. “But there are other issues. If you’ve had COVID recently, and you’re therefore immune for now, does that qualify? There are a bunch of implementation questions. We want to make sure that it’s executed fairly.”

Several Hollywood studio executives told THR they likewise believe proof of vaccine requirements are a positive step. “I personally would feel better about going to the movies myself,” says one exec.

Los Angeles and New York City are the country’s two largest box office markets.

France in recent weeks became the first country to implement a vaccine rule for indoor venues. Cinema ticket sales have fallen sharply. However, the vaccination rate is climbing (there also have been general protests against the mandate).

“It never should have been the case that getting immunized against a contagious disease is a political statement, but it did, both in this country and around the world,” Fithian says.

Comments / 1

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Nato#Nyc#Warner Bros#The Suicide Squad#Marvel S Black Widow#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Public Healththecentersquare.com

Restaurant trade group says most members won’t require proof of vaccination for customers

(The Center Square) – Colorado’s largest restaurant trade group says most of its members don't plan on instituting mask or vaccine requirements for customers. The announcement comes after Denver restaurateur Frank Bonanno said that he will require all employees and customers to show proof of vaccination at his nine local restaurants, Denver Business Journal reported.
Public HealthInc.com

Big Companies Say They Plan to Fire Unvaccinated Employees. Some of them Have Already Started

There are two big questions facing almost every company right now. The first is when to bring people back to the office. It's a tricky question considering that Covid-19 cases are, once again, on the rise. Many companies are understandably anxious to get everyone back in the office, but there is increasing pushback from employees who have worked remotely for more than a year, and are just as anxious about going back.
Public HealthNewsweek

The Unvaccinated Are Losing Jobs and Friends

As governments throughout the world push to get their populations vaccinated against COVID and fully reopen their economies, those who refuse the vaccine could see their relationships and job opportunities affected. Concerns about the safety of the vaccines have been exacerbated by the spread of disinformation, while some see the...
RestaurantsPosted by
The Hill

Bars, restaurants move to impose vaccine mandates

A growing number of bars and restaurants have imposed vaccine mandates, a new trend after President Biden directed all federal employees to show that they are vaccinated or submit to regular testing for COVID-19. Private sector companies across industries have followed suit after Biden’s directive, but restaurants, from major chains...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Americans have had it with vaccine refusers and anti-mandate politicians

We have turned a corner. Science-believing, vaccine-literate Americans no longer want to tiptoe around the hardcore vaccine refusers for fear of offending them or — mercy me — making them feel disrespected. Republicans who actively try to block responsible conduct are on especially thin ice. The vaccinated want their lives back — without the masks.
Public HealthPosted by
Boston

CNN fires 3 who turned up to work unvaccinated against the coronavirus

"All three have been terminated. Let me be clear. We have a zero-tolerance policy on this." CNN has fired three staffers for working in the office despite being unvaccinated, in an incident that highlights the potential challenge facing employers who mandate inoculations amid a surge of the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus in America.
San Francisco, CASFist

SF Unified Won't Require Teachers to Be Vaccinated

After months and months of delaying the reopening of San Francisco schools out of concerns for teachers' safety, the SF Unified School District has decided they won't be forcing teachers or staff to be vaccinated against COVID. Another win for "freedom"?. Many private companies and city governments, including San Francisco's,...
Public Healthseattlepi.com

Netflix requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees, visitors (EXCLUSIVE)

The streaming giant will require that all employees who come into its offices be vaccinated for COVID-19. Those new rules will also include any visitors to its headquarters. In July, Netflix became the first Hollywood studio to set a blanket policy requiring that the casts of all of its U.S. productions be vaccinated, as well as the crew members who come in contact with the performers on its films and shows. Those rules encompassed everyone working in “Zone A,” which is the new, COVID-era industry term for the parts of a film or television set where actors, directors and other essential crew work.
Los Angeles, CAWhittier Daily News

LA City Council weighs requiring vaccine proof at restaurants, theaters, other indoor establishments

With coronavirus statistics continuing to soar to unnerving levels, the Los Angeles City Council took up a proposal introduced on Wednesday, Aug. 4, by City Council President Nury Martinez that would require proof of at least partial vaccination against COVID-19 to enter public indoor spaces in the city of Los Angeles, including restaurants, bars, gyms, concert venues, movie theaters and even “retail establishments.”
Posted by
CBS LA

LA City Council To Consider Requiring COVID Vaccinations For Indoor Dining, Movie Theaters, Concerts, Gyms

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two Los Angeles City councilmembers have introduced a motion that would require people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter certain indoor public spaces. Patrons enjoy dinner at Cassia on May 5, 2021 in Santa Monica, Calif. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images) Under the motion introduced by Council President Nury Martinez and Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell Wednesday, people who have to show proof of having received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine in order to dine indoors in restaurants or bars, or to visit gyms, concert venues, movie theaters, stadiums and retailers. “Enough is...

Comments / 1

Community Policy