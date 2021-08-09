Cancel
2021 Curtis Cup team rosters finalized for both USA and Great Britain & Ireland

By Ryan Herrington
Golf Digest
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith her victory on Sunday at the U.S. Women’s Amateur, Jensen Castle knew her plans for late August had changed in an instant. Rather than spend the end of the month settling in on campus for the start of her junior season at the University of Kentucky, the 20-year-old from West Columbia, S.C., had locked up a spot on the 2021 U.S. Curtis Cup team that would be competing against Great Britain & Ireland at Conwy Golf Club in Wales, Aug. 26-28.

www.golfdigest.com

