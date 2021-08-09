HOLTECAST | The BIG Aston Villa 21/22 Season Preview!

Guardian writers’ predicted position: 11th (NB: this is not necessarily Paul Doyle’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) Aston Villa are a rising force; the only questions are how high can they go and how fast? Among the people mulling over those posers are Jack Grealish. He surely knows that winning a major trophy with Villa would be a more beautiful feat than anything he could achieve with Manchester City, but the midfielder, who turns 26 in September, must also be tempted by the guarantee of regular and imminent Champions League and table-top action. Villa are in no position to make such promises just yet, but they are heading in the right direction and can expect to continue doing so if Grealish remains committed to the cause.