Senate Intel Committee Strengthens Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force In New Bill
If passed in its current form, the bill would expand the UAPTF's access to sensitive data and require recurring reports on UAP every 90 days. The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, or SSCI, recently passed the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 (IAA) on a unanimous vote. Among a range of priorities, the bill included provisions to significantly bolster the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF).www.thedrive.com
