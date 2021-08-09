Cancel
Watch: ‘Alpinist’ Poised to Be 2021’s Biggest Outdoor Film

By J.D. Simkins
sunset.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘The Alpinist’ explores the life of reclusive Canadian solo alpine climber Marc-Andre Leclerc. If the trailer is any indication, what could very well be the biggest outdoor film of the year is poised to offer the sort of otherworldly imagery, heart-pounding thrills, and visceral emotion that have become staples of Red Bull productions.

The Alpinist - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for the climbing documentary, The Alpinist, featuring the solo climber, Marc-André Leclerc. Marc-André Leclerc climbs alone, far from the limelight. On remote alpine faces, the free-spirited 23-year-old Canadian makes some of the boldest solo ascents in history. Yet, he draws scant attention. With no cameras, no rope, and no margin for error, Leclerc's approach is the essence of solo adventure. Nomadic and publicity-shy, he doesn't own a phone or car, and is reluctant to let a film crew in on his pure vision of climbing. Veteran filmmaker Peter Mortimer (THE DAWN WALL) sets out to make a film about Leclerc but struggles to keep up with his elusive subject. Then, Leclerc embarks on a historic adventure in Patagonia that will redefine what is possible in solo climbing. The documentary features Marc-André Leclerc, Brette Harrington, Alex Honnold, Reinhold Messner, and Barry Blanchard. The Alpinist, directed by Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen, arrives in theaters on September 10, 2021.
Every generation of athletes has that one, the dark horse, the wild card, the person who completely transcends what we think is possible. For alpine climbing, that character is Marc-André Leclerc. The young Canadian is known for going so beyond the limits of the sport, climbing alone without a rope on remote alpine faces. He doesn't own a car or smartphone, and is reluctant to let a film crew follow him through the mountains, yet develops a reputation as one of the all-time best. Leclerc is the subject of the upcoming film The Alpinist, directed by veteran climbing filmmaker Peter Mortimer, who seeks out to capture this vision of climbing at its purest.
