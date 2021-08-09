Tous les Jours bakery and cafe headed to SouthPark

The staff at this Argentine and Uruguayan bakery is always super friendly, and every square foot of space seems to be filled with snacks, pastries, and imported goods, giving it a familiar feel to those of us with South American roots. The best things to get here are their delicate miga sandwiches featuring homemade crustless white bread (“miga” is what the white portion left behind is called in Spanish). Almost every Argentine and Uruguayan bakery has a selection of these ready-made sandwiches in a cold case, but Bonafide actually makes them to-order, including my favorite with a creamy, mayonnaise-laden mixture of celery, roquefort, and chopped walnuts. You can make a meal out of these little sandwiches, but they also work for just a quick snack alongside a cup of yerba mate before exploring the rest of 163rd Street.