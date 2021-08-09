Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Tous les Jours bakery and cafe headed to SouthPark

By Jennifer Thomas
bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTous les Jours has snapped up its first Charlotte location. The French-Asian-inspired bakery and cafe has signed a deal for 3,007 square feet in Piedmont Town Center in SouthPark. That space was formerly Terrace Cafe. Chulho Chang will own that franchise location. It aims to open by year end. “A...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakeries#Southpark#Tous Les Jours#Bakery#French Bread#Food Drink#Southpark#Korean#Taro Buttercream Bread#The Chambers Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipeshouseandhome.com

Ask A Chef: Shrimp Roll With Chili Lime Mayo

Ned Bell, executive chef and partner at Naramata Inn, shares the recipe for his Shrimp Roll with Chili Lime Mayo. I had the most amazing shrimp roll the last time I was in the Okanagan. Can you get the recipe for me so I can make it at home? — Olivia, Vancouver.
Restaurantsbizjournals

Revival launches food truck for Indeed Brewing pop-up

Southern-cuisine restaurant Revival recently launched its first food truck for a pop-up at Indeed Brewing Co. in Northeast Minneapolis. From now through sometime this fall, Revival at Indeed is open five days a week: Wednesday through Friday from 4 to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 8 p.m.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Infatuation

Bonafide Bakery

The staff at this Argentine and Uruguayan bakery is always super friendly, and every square foot of space seems to be filled with snacks, pastries, and imported goods, giving it a familiar feel to those of us with South American roots. The best things to get here are their delicate miga sandwiches featuring homemade crustless white bread (“miga” is what the white portion left behind is called in Spanish). Almost every Argentine and Uruguayan bakery has a selection of these ready-made sandwiches in a cold case, but Bonafide actually makes them to-order, including my favorite with a creamy, mayonnaise-laden mixture of celery, roquefort, and chopped walnuts. You can make a meal out of these little sandwiches, but they also work for just a quick snack alongside a cup of yerba mate before exploring the rest of 163rd Street.
Cincinnati, OHbizjournals

James Beard-nominated chef permanently shutters acclaimed OTR restaurant

The chef of one of Cincinnati's most lauded restaurants announced Thursday that it will be closing for good. Chef Ryan Santos, who was named a semifinalist for Best Chef: Great Lakes in the 2020 James Beard awards, announced on social media that he is permanently closing Please at 1405 Clay St. in Over-the-Rhine. The restaurant, which first opened in 2016, never returned to full service following Ohio's coronavirus-related restrictions on in-person dining.
Charlotte, NCthecharlotteweekly.com

Hyatt Centric SouthPark Charlotte launches IRO restaurant

CHARLOTTE – The new Hyatt Centric SouthPark Charlotte recently debuted IRO, a restaurant, bar and lounge on the hotel’s second floor. IRO, which means “color” in Japanese, is an intimate, naturally lit space serving signature cocktails to represent the color theme, globally inspired wines, local craft beers and locally sourced, seasonal small plates.
CharlotteObserver.com

Find seafood and Charlotte skyline views at Mizu, opening Thursday in SouthPark

Live-fire cooking and skyline views define the dining experience at Mizu, set to open on Thursday. Situated on the top floor of the Hyatt Centric SouthPark, Mizu is the newest restaurant from Charleston-based Indigo Road Hospitality Group, which brought Charlotte O-Ku and Oak Steakhouse. Inspired by the wood-fired Robata grills...
Gary, INNWI.com

Acclaimed restaurateur to revive Miller Bakery Cafe space

An acclaimed chef and former Chicago restaurateur plans to bring back the restaurant space formerly occupied by Miller Bakery Cafe, one of the most beloved institutions in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood during its nearly seven-year run. John Moultrie, who owns Bistro on the Greens in LaPorte, plans to open another...
Posted by
Axios Charlotte

See inside: Rooftop restaurant by O-Ku chef now open in SouthPark

Mizu, an Asian-inspired seafood restaurant, is now open atop SouthPark’s new Hyatt Centric hotel. Why it matters: Think of Mizu as O-Ku 2.0 with nearly double the space (4,000 square feet in total) and a greater focus on wood-fired seafood (versus O-Ku’s sushi expertise). It’s an opportunity for chef Michael Chanthavong to show off even […] The post See inside: Rooftop restaurant by O-Ku chef now open in SouthPark appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
DrinksSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hibiscus and Orange Iced Teas

Note: Dried hibiscus flowers, which can be found in many grocery stores in tea bags or loose, lend a tart and tannic flavor to a brew that could be served hot or cold, says Salma Hage, author of the forthcoming “Middle Eastern Sweets” (Phaidon). Make this iced tea ahead of time and serve as an alternative to alcoholic beverages.
bizjournals

PHOTOS: Restaurateur Steve Palmer to debut rooftop venue, Mizu, in SouthPark

Restaurateur Steve Palmer is putting the finishing touches on his latest concept. Mizu is set to open in SouthPark next week. That restaurant will be located on the rooftop at Hyatt Centric. That nine-story, $56 million luxury boutique hotel opened in June. Palmer invested $3 million into Mizu, which delivers...
susquehannastyle.com

Inside the Kitchen of Whisk Cafe

The best experiences are born of spontaneity. At least, that's how Amy Kreamer, owner of Whisk Cafe in Elizabethtown, has lived her life. She thought up the idea to buy her first restaurant, a place called Lucky Ducks which she co-owns with her friend, while eating lunch there. When Kreamer's...
scottjosephorlando.com

4Roots Cafe

I thought it was a nifty idea when 4Roots, an initiative from 4 Rivers Restaurants dedicated to teaching the connection to food choices and individual health, opened 4Roots Cafe at Orlando Science Center. Besides offering healthful food choices, including plant based and sustainable options, it was to include food exhibits and educational videos and even a display with a robotic arm that picks strawberries.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Passion Bakery Cafe Shifts To Stay Open During Pandemic

At the beginning of the pandemic, Passion Bakery Cafe on Kaua’i struggled. In order to remain open, it began selling wholesale bread to restaurants and hotels while maintaining its storefront. After the three-week period in which all businesses were mandatorily closed, Passion Bakery reopened to the public, serving breakfast, lunch...
cbslocal.com

The Musubi Cafe

Do you like Tiger Milk and Boba? We're in Stockton at the Musubi Cafe where they have the tastiest boba and tea drinks for you! Check out their array of different flavors!
Food & DrinksPosted by
TheStreet

TOUS Les JOURS To Launch Taro Buttercream Bread And More

COMMERCE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery caf é chain, is rolling out new baked goods this month. The bakery chain is launching new breads and cakes made with popular ingredients like taro and chocolate. In particular, taro, a tasty root vegetable, has been gaining popularity in the desert and beverage world for the past few years, due to its rich and nutty flavor and gorgeous lilac hue. Using this trendy ingredient, TOUS les JOURS is now showcasing its taro lineup that delivers soon-to-be fans' favorite taro-infused snacks and desserts.
cititour.com

MOTHER DUCK OPENS ON LES

Mother Duck is a new Asian-inspired eatery from restaurateur Jonathan Morr (BondST, Republic) now open on the Lower East Side with shareable plates, noodles, bao buns, and rice bowls – and everything priced under $20. For those who remember Morr’s noodle shop, Republic, in Union Square – Mother Duck is...
wdrb.com

Homemade Ice Cream and Bakery Cafe to open first location outside of Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen is opening a new concept outside of Kentuckiana. The Louisville-based company, which is part of Southern Brands, is scheduled to open a Homemade Ice Cream and Bakery Cafe near Indianapolis on Tuesday in Zionsville, Indiana. The shop will offer soups,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy