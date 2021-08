TRENTON (Aug. 2, 2021) – One New York Lottery CASH4LIFE ticket matched the five white balls and the Cash Ball drawn for the Sunday, August 1, drawing winning the $1,000 a day for life grand prize. In addition, one New Jersey player won $2,500 for matching four white balls and the Cash Ball drawn. Moreover, 8,312 players won $42,252 in cash prizes ranging from $2 to $500 with 1,954 of those tickets doubling their prize with DOUBLER. The winning numbers were: 11, 30, 33, 47 and 60. The Cash Ball was: 01.