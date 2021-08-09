Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Network to Code Places 5th on the 2021 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. New York, NY, August 9th, 2021 – Network to Code, the leading network automation solution provider announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named Network to Code to its 2021 Fast Growth 150 list in 5th place. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their significant growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crn#Marketing Services#Ntc#Prweb#The Channel Company#North American#Network Automation#Digital#Founder Cto#Crn Magazine#Gartner#Enterprises#Follow Network#Linkedin#Kristee Trelli Network#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
EconomyMySanAntonio

Faye named to the 2021 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List for Third Consecutive Year

Faye, a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations and ongoing management, is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named Faye to its 2021 Fast Growth 150 list. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants...
EconomyMySanAntonio

e2 IT Consulting Ranked Among Elite Managed Service Providers on Channel Futures 2021 NextGen 101 List

E2 IT Consulting has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers on the prestigious Channel Futures 2021 NextGen 101 rankings. . The NextGen 101 list honors industry-leading managed services and technology providers who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the tech channel via the groundbreaking solutions they deliver for their customers. The Channel Futures NextGen 101 are those companies that hold great promise given the leading-edge information technology and communication solutions they offer. Many of those business models revolve around generating recurring revenue from cloud, security and unified communications, among others. 
Businessaithority.com

Jon Kondo Joins OmniSci As CEO To Drive Company Success In Accelerated Data Analytics

Kondo Brings Exceptional Track Record of Revenue Growth at Appen, OpsPanda, and Replicon; Founder, Todd Mostak, Becomes Chief Technical Officer. OmniSci, the pioneer in accelerated analytics, announced that Jon Kondo, a tech industry leader with over 30 years of general management, sales and marketing experience, has joined the company as chief executive officer. Working alongside OmniSci co-founder and former CEO Todd Mostak, who becomes chief technical officer, Kondo will lead the company into its next phase of growth as an innovator in making big data analytics instant and effortless.
Businessaithority.com

Hitachi Vantara Appoints Mark Ablett as President to Drive Continued Resurgence of Its Digital Infrastructure Business

Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure, data management and analytics, and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., announced the promotion of sales and go-to-market leader Mark Ablett to the role of President, Digital Infrastructure Business Unit. Hitachi Vantara’s Digital Infrastructure Business Unit serves 80% of the Fortune 100 with data storage,...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MNJ Recognized As One Of The Fastest Growing IT Solution Providers In North America With 2021 CRN® Fast Growth 150 Honor

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MNJ Technologies , a midmarket-focused managed services and digital transformation provider, today announced that it has been named to the 2021 CRN ® Fast Growth 150 list. The prestigious honor by The Channel Company brand recognizes the top 150 North American technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants for fast growth and top performance over the previous two years. MNJ is 110 on the 2021 list.
Softwareaithority.com

Mediaocean Completes Integration Of Cloud-Based Media Finance Solutions With Microsoft Dynamics 365

Omnichannel Advertising Platform Connects to Customer ERPs to Deliver End-to-End Financial Functions with Enhanced Automation, Efficiency, and Accuracy. Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, announced the completion of its integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft’s widely used ERP and business platform. This new integration is part of Mediaocean’s expanded cloud-based financial management and bill-pay capabilities, including additional ERP integrations enabled through an open API suite.
BusinessMySanAntonio

OwlPoint Announces XLACollab Partnership to Accelerate Customer's Experience Management Journey

OwlPoint expanding service offerings to include Experience Management. OwlPoint proudly announces a partnership with XLACollab, the global thought leader in enterprise-level Art and Science of Experience. With this partnership, OwlPoint takes another critical step to assist its clients in leveraging their service management investments to ensure excellent employee experiences. With an ever-tightening job market, companies need to create an experience for employees that is engaging and demonstrates value.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Advantage Technologies Inc. Recognized as OpenText™ Voyager Reseller Partner of the Year for the Americas

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 12, 2021. Advantage Technologies is an OpenText™ Platinum Reseller, Distributor and ASP Support Partner specializing in enterprise fax solutions leveraging both OpenText™ RightFax™. This award recognizes Advantage Technologies for the innovative software solutions and services provided to its customers and partners around the OpenText ecosystem. “We...
Businessaithority.com

Marchex Recognized as Industry Leader in Applied Conversation Intelligence by Independent Research Firm

Marchex, the award-winning AI-powered conversation intelligence company that helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes, announced that Opus Research has identified Marchex as the industry leader in product completeness and flexibility for applied conversation intelligence in its newly released 2021 Conversational Intelligence Intelliview research report. The Opus Research report evaluates the products, services, positioning and potential of 11 companies that show leadership in helping enterprises make the most of Conversational Intelligence, meaning derived from the chats, phone calls and voice discussion with both live and virtual agents.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Levi & Associates Insurance Join Fast Growing PCF Insurance Services Network

SALT LAKE CITY (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Levi & Associates Insurance, located in Boca Raton, Florida. As part of the partnership, Levi & Associates Insurance Founder & President, Barry Levi, will become an owner and partner of PCF Insurance Services.
Businessthecustomer.net

Tredence Inc. Named a Leader in Customer Analytics Services

Tredence Inc., a leading AI engineering and data science company, was named a leader in customer analytics services by Forrester Research, an independent research firm. According to Forrester’s evaluation, Tredence is one of three vendors named leaders among customer analytics service providers. Forrester evaluated Tredence Inc. and 10 other vendors...
Technologythefastmode.com

Informatica to Power Data-Driven Digital Transformation for Celcom Axiata

Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, on Tuesday announced that Celcom Axiata has chosen Informatica to enhance Celcom’s data governance program. Informatica’s enterprise data governance solution, powered by Informatica’s CLAIRE metadata-driven AI engine, enables Celcom to automate the governance of millions of subscribers and service data that the organization has to deal with on a daily basis.
Technologymartechseries.com

Brightspot Named Hot Vendor in Content Experience by Aragon Research

Leading analyst firm chooses solutions that are noteworthy, visionary, and innovative. Brightspot, a leading content management system, announced that it has been named a “Hot Vendor” in the content experience platform (CXP) market by Aragon Research. Brightspot will be recognized alongside all other Hot Vendors at the Aragon Transform event in December. The Hot Vendors report can be accessed via Brightspot’s website.
BusinessSFGate

Reinvent Telecom Grows Engineering & Partner Success Teams

New Talent Strengthens Technology, Network and Support Services. Reinvent Telecom, a provider of private-labeled unified communications, SIP trunking, direct routing for Microsoft Teams and contact center as a service solutions, announced today that it has expanded its team of experienced professionals to support the rapid growth of its white-label reseller partner program. Additions include new talent in partner success, accounting and engineering.
Businessaithority.com

EY And Microsoft Announce Expansion Of Collaboration To Drive A US$15b Growth Opportunity And Technology Innovation Across Industries

— Reinvent and modernize back office business and public finance operations. — Build a first-of-its-kind data fabric solution to help organizations harness the value of enterprise data. — Transform regulated industries with innovative cloud-based platforms underpinned by trust. — Scale products and services through extensive investments in resources and training.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Integrate Named "Best Overall MarTech Solution" in 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World. Integrate, the leader in B2B Precision Demand Marketing (PDM), today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Best Overall MarTech Solution” award in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.
TechnologyMySanAntonio

Wellspring Digital Looks to Further Increase Market Penetration and Staff Augmentation in Southeast

Announces Strategic Partnership with Spark6 for Mobile Application Development. Wellspring Digital announces the opening of an office in Naples FL to serve the South-East Florida market as the company continues to expand its footprint beyond the mid-Atlantic. This is the second office to be opened by the digital marketing agency in 2021, following closely on the opening of an office in Austin TX.

Comments / 0

Community Policy