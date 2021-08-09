PREVIEW – Blazers Take Aim at Repeating in the 8th District

Our look at all 12 of the opponents that Georgia faces this fall continues with a look at the UAB Blazers. Location: Birmingham, Ala. Home Stadium: At long last, the Blazers are released from the venerable Old Gray Lady of Legion Field. The Blazers are set to christen the all-new Protective Stadium, which has a capacity of just over 47,000. Truthfully, it’s a fit that’s just right for a program like UAB and should provide a more intimate feel such as what UCF has done as opposed to just playing at a big stadium that’s cavernous - we’re looking at you, Georgia State.