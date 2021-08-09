Cancel
Soccer

PREVIEW – Blazers Take Aim at Repeating in the 8th District

By Tom Rogers
yoursportsedge.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a soccer team, losing six seniors who have been part of a successful run is tough enough. Add in the fact that one of those seniors is the school’s all-time leading scorer, and four of the other five saw action in every match during the 2020 season, and some teams would call it time for a “rebuilding” season. That won’t be the outlook for Coach Frankie Thomas and the University Heights Academy Blazers.

Frankie Thomas
#University Heights#Dill#Covid#Uha#Apollo
