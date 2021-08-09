Cancel
TV Shows

Ted Lasso Boss Teaming With Vince Vaughn For New Apple TV+ Show

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Lawrence, the creator of Scrubs and co-creator of Ted Lasso, is staying in business with Apple. He will write and produce a new TV show called Bad Monkey that will star Vince Vaughn, according to a report from Deadline. There will be 10 episodes in the first season. The...

'Ted Lasso' Delivers Massive Premiere Weekend for Apple TV+ for Season 2

Season 2 of Ted Lasso premiered last week, and it led to a huge weekend for Apple TV+. According to Deadline, the episode that aired on July 23 became Apple TV+'s biggest premiere day ever, largest opening weekend ever and No. 1 debut across all series and movies. Apple TV+ doesn't reveal any hard numbers to support the announcement but did provide more highlights.
TV REVIEW: Ted Lasso – S2E2 – Lavender

“Lavender” builds to two giant decisions for a pair of crucial characters at turning points in their professional lives, and although Jamie Tartt is at the center of one of them, he’s not one of the two. This wasn’t as much about Jamie as it was about Ted Lasso realizing “Doc” had a great point in their conversation outside the facility near the end of the episode. She tells him exactly what he would want to hear about the culture, the atmosphere, and the thoughtfulness of the team and staff.
Salon

The worst thing about "Ted Lasso" is Ted Lasso himself

If magazine profiles, TV best-of lists, Twitter and my personal text chains are to be believed, Apple TV+'s uber-optimistic "Ted Lasso" was the beacon of light that helped just about every human being – especially those who are the most dead inside – survive the pandemic. A testament to the...
Ted Lasso: How a TV Show Can Help Transform Your Team

Ted Lasso: You either immediately know who this is, or you’re wondering, “Who in the world is Ted Lasso?” Less than two months ago, I was in the latter category. I don’t watch much TV, except for sporting events and the occasional Golden Girls re-run, and I have never binge-watched anything on television. That changed when I went to Colorado to visit my brother and sister-in-law over Memorial Day weekend. After the kids went to bed, they insisted that we watch this great show called “Ted Lasso.”
Ted Lasso EP Bill Lawrence Hopes The Show Can Go Beyond Three Seasons

When Ted Lasso was renewed by Apple TV+, the series got an additional two seasons, bringing it to three. At the time, it was said that the series was structured as a three-season story, rather than being an open-ended show, so that star Jason Sudeikis could return home to the United States and not leave his family for big chunks of the year. As the show became one of the best-reviewed and most-watched shows of 2020, though, questions started to arise as to whether a three-seasons-and-out model was really sustainable. Now co-creator Bill Lawrence says he hopes they can produce more than that.
'Ted Lasso' Season 2: Roy Kent Lands New Job After Leaving AFC Richmond

[Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 2 spoilers ahead.] Roy Kent has found a new job. In the second episode of Ted Lasso Season 2, Roy (Brett Goldstein) returns to soccer as an analyst for Sky Sports. This was something Roy had no interest in doing at first, but after talking to Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) about the opportunity, Roy decided to give it a shot.
Apple TV+ review: 'Ted Lasso' stays charming in season 2

When Ted Lasso debuted on Apple TV+ in August of 2020, I admit that I was skeptical. In fact, I gave the show a negative review at the time, stating that the show's fish-out-of-water premise wasn't enough to sustain an entire series. I certainly didn't anticipate the life that Ted...
Ted Lasso star didn’t think the show would ever happen

Ted Lasso co-creator and star Brendan Hunt originally feared the sporty sitcom wouldn't make it to the screen. The actor, who is now a Primetime Emmy Award nominee thanks to his role as Coach Beard, recently caught up with Entertainment Weekly to reflect on the Apple TV+ show's slow road to creation.
11 Shows Like Ted Lasso to Watch While You Wait for the Next Episode

Our long international nightmare is over, and Ted Lasso has finally returned for Season 2 to delight us, inspire us, and probably at some point move us to tears. In 2020, Jason Sudeikis' Apple TV+ sports comedy about an American college football coach who is recruited to coach an English Premier League soccer team was the feel-good watch we all needed, and since the world pretty much still super duper sucks, it's really nice to have it back. But since Apple TV+ is only giving us one episode per week, we have a lot of downtime in between catching up with Ted (Sudeikis) and the team, which means you probably have some room in your schedule for another show.
True Blood star Joe Manganiello making TV return in new sci-fi series

True Blood star Joe Manganiello is heading to the moon, as he has landed a major role in new sci-fi series Moonhaven. The actor has joined AMC's new six-part space-set thriller, which comes from The Office and Elementary writer and producer Peter Ocko, as a series regular, TVLine reports. Moonhaven,...
Second season of 'Ted Lasso' driving Apple TV+ viewer popularity climb

The return of Apple TV+ programming like "Ted Lasso" is fueling significant audience gains for their second seasons, according to a streaming media data aggregator. Apple has already revealed that the second season opener to "Ted Lasso" broke its viewing record. Now an independent streaming aggregator claims that Apple TV+ as a whole is becoming more popular, and prompting trial users to subscribe.
Watch: Coach who inspired Ted Lasso shouts out Jason Sudeikis on the Today show

Jason Sudeikis heard some encouraging words from the real-life “Ted Lasso.”. During an interview with “Today” host Hoda Kotb, Sudeikis’ high school coach Donnie Campbell appeared in a prerecorded message. Campbell, a former basketball coach for Shawnee Mission West, helped inspire the title character of Sudeikis’ hit Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso.
Animal Kingdom, Ted Lasso, Dave, White Lotus

From reality TV buffoonery to snobby teens and Minka Kelly shade, our latest Quotes of the Week column once again covers the gamut!. In the list below, we’ve compiled the week’s best TV sound bites, including moments both scripted and unscripted from broadcast, cable and streaming series. This time around,...
I've read every story about Apple TV Plus' 'Ted Lasso' and I still can't get over its origin story

A lot has been written about Emmy Award-winner Jason Sudeikis’ beloved character (you guys, Good Housekeeping has a Ted Lasso take) — a character that America (and I) first fell in love with last fall. Most of what’s been written is really fantastic stuff, from this great thing in The Ringer from Elizabeth Nelson (“Lasso’s major gift as a coach is a kind of weaponized optimism, an empathy so hardwired that it wears down even the most cynical of his antagonists”), to this fantastic Megan Garber essay in The Atlantic (“Ted Lasso slyly questions Americans’ abiding mythologies — about talent, about success, about the elemental relationship between the individual interest and the collective good”), to James Poniewozik’s macro New York Times piece on what Lasso means for TV.
Ted Lasso Recap: Bizarro Ted

You might have thought that, at this point, Ted Lasso had introduced all of the second season’s major characters. But apparently not. “Do the Right-est Thing” sees the arrival of “Led Tasso,” Ted’s evil alter ego. Led’s everything Ted is not: callous, demanding, insulting, and unreasonable. He’s also a persona Ted turns to only as a last resort. The return of Jamie Tartt has, to put it mildly, not gone over well with the team, and understandably so. However much he might have been humbled since leaving the team, and however many locker-room apologies he might offer, he was a jerk to everyone while he was there and burned bridges aplenty on his way out. Now his teammates are jerks in return. So what’s to be done?
Billy Zane Cast in ‘MacGruber’ TV Series as Will Forte’s Arch-Nemesis

You can be blasé about a lot of things, but not Billy Zane joining the cast of the MacGruber TV series. The Titanic actor has joined an upcoming eight-episode Peacock series that’s based on the iconic Saturday Night Live sketch (and subsequent 2010 film). Will Forte reprises his role as the explosive action hero MacGruber who has been “rotting in prison for over a decade.” Upon release, his mission is to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Zane). Described as one of MacGruber’s mortal enemies, Queeth “has resurfaced to carry out a heinous plot to destroy the world, and in the process, claim his revenge against MacGruber.” In addition, Joseph Lee Anderson (Young Rock) has been cast as Major Harold Kernst, the right-hand man of Laurence Fishburne’s General Fasoose, and Timothy V. Murphy (Westworld) will reprise his role from the film as Constantine Bach, a ruthless henchman. Previously announced castmembers include Kristen Wiig (Vicki St. Elmo) and Ryan Phillippe (Dixon Piper), reprising their roles from the film. Zane was most recently featured in two episodes of Amazon’s The Boys, where he played a fictionalized version of himself.

