Ted Lasso Boss Teaming With Vince Vaughn For New Apple TV+ Show

You might have thought that, at this point, Ted Lasso had introduced all of the second season’s major characters. But apparently not. “Do the Right-est Thing” sees the arrival of “Led Tasso,” Ted’s evil alter ego. Led’s everything Ted is not: callous, demanding, insulting, and unreasonable. He’s also a persona Ted turns to only as a last resort. The return of Jamie Tartt has, to put it mildly, not gone over well with the team, and understandably so. However much he might have been humbled since leaving the team, and however many locker-room apologies he might offer, he was a jerk to everyone while he was there and burned bridges aplenty on his way out. Now his teammates are jerks in return. So what’s to be done?