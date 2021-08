FRANKFORD — The annual Crawfish Fest has been canceled for the second consecutive year due to a spike in coronavirus cases caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant. Founder Michael Arnone announced on Facebook Friday night that the 31st edition of the event, initially scheduled for Aug. 27 to 29 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, will again be pushed back to next year. He assured the public that he "did not come to this decision lightly," but given the recent uptick in cases along with the logistics of the festival, "I just don't see any other way."