ELGi North America Extends Package Warranty to Five Years

MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. ELGi North America, a subsidiary of ELGi Equipments Limited and leading provider of compressed air solutions, has announced an enhanced warranty program for its lubricated screw compressor product line. By extending its warranty from one year to five years, ELGi now provides the longest package warranty period in the industry. The new five-year package warranty is in addition to the lifetime air end coverage on the EG Series and the six-year air end coverage on the EN Series. With this, ELGi’s industry-leading warranty program will ensure unparalleled value and service for ELGi customers.

www.mysanantonio.com

